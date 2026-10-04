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Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Delta Center In Salt Lake City On October 3, 2025
Oct. 4, 2026

It was a record-breaking night in Salt Lake City as UFC 332 delivered the first round knockouts in modern UFC history. From rising prospects making their mark to veterans delivering statement wins, the action never slowed down. After a night filled with finishes, these four fighters walked away with some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker made his heavyweight debut one to remember with a first-round knockout of Mick Parkin.

Johnny Walker KOs Parkin In Heavyweight Debut | UFC 332
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Johnny Walker KOs Parkin In Heavyweight Debut | UFC 332
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Walker brought his trademark explosiveness into the new division and found success in close range. A knee up the middle landed clean and sent Parkin crashing to the canvas. The finish gave Walker a statement victory in his first appearance at heavyweight.

Performance Of The Night: Roman Kopylov

Roman Kopylov put an end to Ateba Gautier’s momentum with a first-round TKO!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 03: Roman Kopylov of Russia reacts after a knockout victory against Ateba Gautier of Cameroon in a middleweight fight during the UFC 332 event at Delta Center on October 03, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 03: Roman Kopylov of Russia reacts after a knockout victory against Ateba Gautier of Cameroon in a middleweight fight during the UFC 332 event at Delta Center on October 03, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Cooper Ne

Kopylov found success with his hands early and eventually rocked Gautier with a left hand. The middleweight quickly jumped on the opportunity and poured on the strikes to force the stoppage. The victory marked Kopylov’s second win of the year.

Performance Of The Night: Damian Pinas

Damian Pinas added another first-round knockout to his resume against Andrey Pulyaev.

Damian Pinas Finds The Finish With A Huge R1 KO | UFC 332
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Damian Pinas Finds The Finish With A Huge R1 KO | UFC 332
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The 24-year-old found his opening along the fence and connected with a huge uppercut that immediately ended the fight. Pinas has now earned three straight first-round finishes since joining the UFC.

Performance Of The Night: Imanol Rodriguez

Imanol Rodriguez continued his impressive start in the UFC with a first-round finish over Alden Coria.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 03: Alden Coria reacts after a kick from Imanol Rodriguez of Mexico in a flyweight fight during the UFC 332 event at Delta Center on October 03, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 03: Alden Coria reacts after a kick from Imanol Rodriguez of Mexico in a flyweight fight during the UFC 332 event at Delta Center on October 03, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Rodriguez pushed the pace from the opening bell and showed off his speed before landing a brutal kick to the body. Coria immediately went down and Rodriguez followed up to secure his second straight UFC stoppage.

Gross Total Revenue: $2,707,768 (Announced Live Gate)

Attendance: 16,492

UFC 332: Silva vs Wang took place live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card ResultsOfficial Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!