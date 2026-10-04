Bonus Coverage | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

It was a record-breaking night in Salt Lake City as UFC 332 delivered the first round knockouts in modern UFC history. From rising prospects making their mark to veterans delivering statement wins, the action never slowed down. After a night filled with finishes, these four fighters walked away with some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Johnny Walker
Johnny Walker made his heavyweight debut one to remember with a first-round knockout of Mick Parkin.
Walker brought his trademark explosiveness into the new division and found success in close range. A knee up the middle landed clean and sent Parkin crashing to the canvas. The finish gave Walker a statement victory in his first appearance at heavyweight.
Performance Of The Night: Roman Kopylov
Roman Kopylov put an end to Ateba Gautier’s momentum with a first-round TKO!
Kopylov found success with his hands early and eventually rocked Gautier with a left hand. The middleweight quickly jumped on the opportunity and poured on the strikes to force the stoppage. The victory marked Kopylov’s second win of the year.
Performance Of The Night: Damian Pinas
Damian Pinas added another first-round knockout to his resume against Andrey Pulyaev.
The 24-year-old found his opening along the fence and connected with a huge uppercut that immediately ended the fight. Pinas has now earned three straight first-round finishes since joining the UFC.
Performance Of The Night: Imanol Rodriguez
Imanol Rodriguez continued his impressive start in the UFC with a first-round finish over Alden Coria.
Rodriguez pushed the pace from the opening bell and showed off his speed before landing a brutal kick to the body. Coria immediately went down and Rodriguez followed up to secure his second straight UFC stoppage.
Gross Total Revenue: $2,707,768 (Announced Live Gate)
Attendance: 16,492
UFC 332: Silva vs Wang took place live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!