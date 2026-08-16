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Bonus Coverage | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Xfinity Mobile Arena On August 15, 2026
Aug. 16, 2026

UFC 330 brought the Octagon back to Philadelphia for a stacked night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Two titles were on the line as some of the UFC’s best and most dangerous took center stage. After the lights went down in Philadelphia, a few fighters walked away with some extra cash in their pockets.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Dustin Stoltzfus

Dustin Stoltzfus delivered a memorable performance in front of his home-state crowd, submitting Mansur Abdul-Malik late in the second.

Dustin Stoltzfus Gets The Tap Against Abdul-Malik In R2 | UFC 330
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Dustin Stoltzfus Gets The Tap Against Abdul-Malik In R2 | UFC 330
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Stoltzfus found success with his grappling early before hurting Abdul-Malik on the feet in Round 2. He took advantage of the opening and brought the fight back to the mat, where he secured the submission to earn his fourth UFC victory.

Performance Of The Night: Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson returned to the win column with a unique third-round submission over Eduardo Chapolin.

Charles Johnson Gets Round 3 Submission Against Eduardo Chapolin | UFC 330
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Charles Johnson Gets Round 3 Submission Against Eduardo Chapolin | UFC 330
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After a competitive opening two rounds, Johnson defended a takedown early in the third and quickly turned the exchange into an opportunity. He locked in a Scottish twister to force the tap and pick up his second victory of the year.

Performance Of The Night: Jeremiah Wells

Jeremiah Wells completed an impressive comeback against Myktybek Orolbai in front of his hometown crowd.

Jeremiah Wells Submits Myktybek Orolbai In Round 3 | UFC 330
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Jeremiah Wells Submits Myktybek Orolbai In Round 3 | UFC 330
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After falling behind through the first two rounds, Wells changed the fight with a heavy shot early in the third that rocked Orolbai. The welterweight proceeded to jump on a guillotine and forced the tap to secure the come-from-behind victory.

Performance Of The Night: Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner needed just 39 seconds to put Kauê Fernandes away.

Jalin Turner Gets The TKO Just 39 Seconds Into Round 1 | UFC 330
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Jalin Turner Gets The TKO Just 39 Seconds Into Round 1 | UFC 330
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Turner immediately pushed the pace and caught Fernandes during a spinning attack before dropping him with a left hand. He followed up with strikes to force the stoppage and earn his second straight first-round finish.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

Tags
submission
knockout
finishes
Performance of the Night
Best Performance