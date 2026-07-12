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Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At T-Mobile Arena On July 11, 2026
Jul. 12, 2026

UFC 329 gave fans plenty to talk about as contenders strengthened their position in the rankings and several athletes turned in impressive performances. The night's biggest moment came in the main event, where Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon in a rematch with Max Holloway.

If you missed any of the action, here are the standouts that earned themselves some extra cash.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: King Green

King Green pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the night, stopping Terrance McKinney in the final second of the opening round.

King Green Lands Buzzer-Beating TKO Win Against Terrance McKinney | UFC 329
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King Green Lands Buzzer-Beating TKO Win Against Terrance McKinney | UFC 329
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McKinney controlled much of the fight early on but Green stayed composed before turning the tables late with a body attack and a flurry of strikes that forced the stoppage.

With four straight wins now under his belt, the veteran continues to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.

Performance Of The Night: Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett wasted no time making a statement in the UFC 329 co-main event, putting Benoît Saint Denis to sleep with a first-round D'arce choke.

Paddy Pimblett Submits Saint Denis 52 Seconds Into Round 1 | UFC 329
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Paddy Pimblett Submits Saint Denis 52 Seconds Into Round 1 | UFC 329
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After Saint Denis looked for an early takedown, Pimblett immediately attacked the submission and locked it in less than a minute into the fight.

The biggest win of Pimblett's career keeps his momentum rolling and puts the lightweight contender in line for another major opportunity.

Fight Of The Night: Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh

Brandon Royval and Lone'er Kavanagh kept the crowd on its feet with a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle that earned Fight of the Night honors.

Brandon Royval Secures Submission Victory In Round 3 | UFC 329
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Brandon Royval Secures Submission Victory In Round 3 | UFC 329
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Both flyweights had their moments over three entertaining rounds, but Royval found the opening he needed late in the fight, locking up a rear-naked choke to secure the submission victory.

It was another exciting performance from Royval and another reminder of why the flyweight division continues to deliver.