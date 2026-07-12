Bonus Coverage | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

UFC 329 gave fans plenty to talk about as contenders strengthened their position in the rankings and several athletes turned in impressive performances. The night's biggest moment came in the main event, where Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon in a rematch with Max Holloway.
If you missed any of the action, here are the standouts that earned themselves some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: King Green
King Green pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the night, stopping Terrance McKinney in the final second of the opening round.
McKinney controlled much of the fight early on but Green stayed composed before turning the tables late with a body attack and a flurry of strikes that forced the stoppage.
With four straight wins now under his belt, the veteran continues to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.
Performance Of The Night: Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett wasted no time making a statement in the UFC 329 co-main event, putting Benoît Saint Denis to sleep with a first-round D'arce choke.
After Saint Denis looked for an early takedown, Pimblett immediately attacked the submission and locked it in less than a minute into the fight.
The biggest win of Pimblett's career keeps his momentum rolling and puts the lightweight contender in line for another major opportunity.
Fight Of The Night: Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh
Brandon Royval and Lone'er Kavanagh kept the crowd on its feet with a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle that earned Fight of the Night honors.
Both flyweights had their moments over three entertaining rounds, but Royval found the opening he needed late in the fight, locking up a rear-naked choke to secure the submission victory.
It was another exciting performance from Royval and another reminder of why the flyweight division continues to deliver.