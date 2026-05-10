Bonus Coverage | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Two title fights highlighted an epic return to “Brick City” as Sean Strickland unseated Khamzat Chimaev to reclaim the middleweight title while Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira put on an unforgettable war that saw Van defend the belt. Levels were shown, particularly by Sean Brady and Yaroslav Amosov in the welterweight division while red-hot prospect Ateba Gautier continued to impress.
When it was all said and done, four fighters walked away with an extra $100,000.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Jim Miller
Jim F***ing Miller did it again! In his home state of New Jersey, “A-10” wrapped up a first-round guillotine on fellow veteran Jared Gordon to break his tie with Charles Oliveira for sole ownership of the record for most submission wins in the history of the lightweight division. An emotional Miller spoke about the inspiration he took from his son’s successful fight with cancer and showed fight fans he has plenty in the tank to make it to 50 walks to the Octagon.
Performance Of The Night: Yaroslav Amosov
In his second fight in the Octagon, Yaroslav Amosov showed he belongs with the loaded welterweight rankings as he dismantled Joel Alvarez over two rounds. Utilizing his grappling to mitigate Alvarez’s offense in the first round, Amosov used Alvarez’s aggression against him in the second to score an impressive takedown and sink in a submission. The now-30-1 Amosov made a call for a top-10 matchup next, and considering his performance in Newark, that sort of fight makes a lot of sense.
Fight Of The Night: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira
Few divisions consistently deliver thrilling title fights like flyweight. To compete with the best at 125 pounds, one needs to have an excellent, well-rounded skillset as well as a couple superpowers to distinguish themselves among the rest, and Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira showed exactly that in their epic 5-rounder.
Taira found early success with his grappling, but the incumbent, Van, continued rising to his feet and tagging the Japanese challenger. After two rounds of mostly back-and-forth action, Van starched Van late in the second round to take control of the momentum. Van got razor-close to a finish in the third, even going for a submission, but somehow, Taira rallied to score a takedown at the end of the frame. The fourth saw a resilient Taira pushing a depleted Van, but the champion showed his resolve and fight IQ as he switched his attack to Taira’s body, eventually folding him early in the second. The bout, one reminiscent of the wars between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, likely sets Van up for a rematch with former king Alexandre Pantoja.
Gross Total Revenue: $7,518,918 (Announced Live Gate)
Attendance: 17,783 (Sold Out)
Records: Highest grossing event in Prudential Center history; UFC now holds the #1, #2, #5, and #6 highest grossing events in Prudential Center History
UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland took place live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!