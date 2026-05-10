Bonus Coverage | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Few divisions consistently deliver thrilling title fights like flyweight. To compete with the best at 125 pounds, one needs to have an excellent, well-rounded skillset as well as a couple superpowers to distinguish themselves among the rest, and Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira showed exactly that in their epic 5-rounder.

Taira found early success with his grappling, but the incumbent, Van, continued rising to his feet and tagging the Japanese challenger. After two rounds of mostly back-and-forth action, Van starched Van late in the second round to take control of the momentum. Van got razor-close to a finish in the third, even going for a submission, but somehow, Taira rallied to score a takedown at the end of the frame. The fourth saw a resilient Taira pushing a depleted Van, but the champion showed his resolve and fight IQ as he switched his attack to Taira’s body, eventually folding him early in the second. The bout, one reminiscent of the wars between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, likely sets Van up for a rematch with former king Alexandre Pantoja.