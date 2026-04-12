Bonus Coverage | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

Most fight fans anticipated some chaos with former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka on the card, and while the Czech slugger was certainly involved in creating that, the rest of the fighters present did their best to steal the show on an eventful evening in the Kaseya Center. Paulo Costa announced himself as a threat to the light heavyweight division with a knockout win of previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov, Cub Swanson called it a career in storybook fashion and New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg turned the tables with an emphatic knockout out of nowhere to claim the 205-pound title. That's not even getting to a 15-minute brawl between Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes that put the upstart American in the heavyweight elite. After another memorable night of combat in South Florida, a few fighters are leaving with some extra cash in their pocket.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Carlos Ulberg

Who needs two working legs, anyway?