Bonus Coverage | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

What a wild night of fights in Miami.
Most fight fans anticipated some chaos with former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka on the card, and while the Czech slugger was certainly involved in creating that, the rest of the fighters present did their best to steal the show on an eventful evening in the Kaseya Center. Paulo Costa announced himself as a threat to the light heavyweight division with a knockout win of previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov, Cub Swanson called it a career in storybook fashion and New Zealand's Carlos Ulberg turned the tables with an emphatic knockout out of nowhere to claim the 205-pound title. That's not even getting to a 15-minute brawl between Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes that put the upstart American in the heavyweight elite. After another memorable night of combat in South Florida, a few fighters are leaving with some extra cash in their pocket.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Carlos Ulberg
Who needs two working legs, anyway?
At the start of his first title fight, Carlos Ulberg's right leg buckled, and Procházka knew it. Ulberg, as he has shown throughout his UFC tenure, never appeared fazed and actually kept his focus better than his opponent. Although he struggled with mobility, it was clear Ulberg was still in the fight. He just needed to land the shot, and he planted his favored left hook on the tip of Procházka's chin, flooring the former champion and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. It was one of the most stunning title-winning performances in recent memory, and Auckland's City Kickboxing gets another belt to hang on its walls.
Performance Of The Night: Josh Hokit
Many were surprised when Josh Hokit was booked against perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes in just his third UFC bout, but the American showed he was more than ready for primetime in an unforgettable slobberknocker of a heavyweight bout. Hokit took it to Blaydes early and weathered the storm when Blaydes returned fire. Even when Hokit appeared on his last legs, he never lost his fighting spirit and was able to use his speed to his advantage, taking home the decision win and catapulting himself into the heavyweight title picture. After the chaos, UFC CEO Dana White announced on his social media that Hokit would face Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250.
Fight Of The Night: Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit
A classic scrap needs two willing dance partners, and Blaydes was that and more against Hokit.
Even as the brash American rattled the veteran Blaydes, "Razor" responded with a relentless pace, dirty boxing and a gritty effort as the two went back and forth over the course of 15 minutes. It was one of the higher-pacd fights not only in heavyweight history but in general, featuring one of the highest outputs of strikes in a three-round fight in the promotion's history. Hokit got the nod on the scorecards, but Blaydes showed why he has been a steady presence at the top of one of the most unpredictable divisions in mixed martial arts.
Gross Total Revenue: $6,518,684 (Announced Live Gate)
Attendance: 17,741
UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg took place live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!