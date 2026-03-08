Bonus Coverage | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Fight night arrived in Las Vegas as the Octagon took over T-Mobile Arena for UFC 326, headlined by a clash between two of the most dangerous in the fight game. In the main event, Hawaiian fan favorite Max Holloway put his BMF title on the line against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch that took 10 years in the making. As the Octagon lights dimmed, a few standout performances rose above the rest. Those fighters are heading home with a little extra cash in their pockets.
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Alberto Montes
Alberto Montes finally made his long-awaited UFC debut and wasted zero time making an impression.
After holding his own in the striking exchanges during Round 1 against Ricky Turcios, the Venezuelan featherweight turned things up in the second. Just seconds into the round, Montes locked up a tight anaconda choke that put Turcios to sleep. The finish pushes Montes to 11-1 and adds another submission to his resume, proving the wait for his Octagon debut was well worth it.
Performance Of The Night: Rodolfo Bellato
Rodolfo Bellato flipped the script in dramatic fashion against Luke Fernandez.
Early on, Fernandez looked sharp with his boxing and even opened a cut on Bellato, but in a split Bellato fired off a short left hook that dropped Fernandez instantly, then swarmed with ground strikes to seal the first-round TKO. The win snaps Bellato’s rough stretch and marks a strong bounce-back performance for the light heavyweight contender.
Performance Of The Night: Raul Rosas Jr.
Raul Rosas Jr. picked up the biggest victory of his career with a commanding performance over veteran Rob Font. Font had moments on the feet but once Rosas Jr. brought the fight to the mat, the momentum completely shifted.
The young bantamweight repeatedly secured takedowns and controlled the action for long stretches, chasing submissions and dictating the pace. After three rounds of straight grappling dominance, the judges returned a clean sweep in favor of the 21-year-old star, extending his win streak and pushing him closer to the rankings.
Performance Of The Night: Drew Dober
Drew Dober added another highlight to his already stacked knockout resume.
After a competitive opening round against Michael Johnson, Dober began applying more pressure in the second. The moment he found his groove, he unleashed a crushing left hand that ended the fight in an instant. The finish not only secured his second straight victory, but also extended his record for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history.
