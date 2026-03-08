Bonus Coverage | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

After holding his own in the striking exchanges during Round 1 against Ricky Turcios, the Venezuelan featherweight turned things up in the second. Just seconds into the round, Montes locked up a tight anaconda choke that put Turcios to sleep. The finish pushes Montes to 11-1 and adds another submission to his resume, proving the wait for his Octagon debut was well worth it.

Performance Of The Night: Rodolfo Bellato

Rodolfo Bellato flipped the script in dramatic fashion against Luke Fernandez.