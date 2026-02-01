Bonus Coverage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

The Perth native showcased his grappling control and composure throughout the opening round, securing key positions before locking in the submission and forcing the tap. With the win, Salkilld not only extended his unbeaten UFC run, but also confirmed the hype surrounding his name, further solidifying his place as one of the division’s most exciting emerging contenders.

Performance Of The Night: Mauricio Ruffy

Mauricio Ruffy delivered a statement performance, stopping Rafael Fiziev by second-round TKO to vault himself into the lightweight Top 10.