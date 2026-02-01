 Skip to main content
UFC 325 Bonus Coverage Hero Image
Fight Coverage

Bonus Coverage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia On January 31, 2026
Feb. 1, 2026

UFC 325 touched down in Sydney with a card built for chaos, headlined by an undisputed featherweight title showdown as hometown hero Alexander Volkanovski successfully retained his belt, turning in another composed championship performance. Australia showed out in full force, with more than 20 local fighters competing in front of a raucous crowd. The rest of the card delivered a mix of proven veterans and rising contenders eager to make a statement. With history, hardware, and momentum all on the line, UFC 325 delivered a night that lived up to the hype.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Quillan Salkilld

Quillan Salkilld continued his rapid rise at UFC 325 with another dominant first-round finish, submitting Jamie Mullarkey by face crank just over three minutes into the fight. 

Quillan Salkilld of Australia reacts after a submission victory against Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in a lightweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Quillan Salkilld of Australia reacts after a submission victory against Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in a lightweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Perth native showcased his grappling control and composure throughout the opening round, securing key positions before locking in the submission and forcing the tap. With the win, Salkilld not only extended his unbeaten UFC run, but also confirmed the hype surrounding his name, further solidifying his place as one of the division’s most exciting emerging contenders.

Performance Of The Night: Mauricio Ruffy

Mauricio Ruffy delivered a statement performance, stopping Rafael Fiziev by second-round TKO to vault himself into the lightweight Top 10. 

Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil punches Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan in a lightweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil punches Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan in a lightweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After a measured opening frame, Ruffy found his moment midway through Round 2, landing a sharp right hand that stunned Fiziev and opened the door for the finish. The victory marked a major bounce-back for Ruffy, who showcased clear growth and composure in one of the biggest wins of his UFC career.

Fight Of The Night: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes opened the UFC 325 main event trading with confidence and a bit of mutual respect, even sharing smiles between exchanges before settling into a high-level chess match.

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts after a unanimous decision victory against Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia reacts after a unanimous decision victory against Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff B

But Volkanovski ultimately closed out the night in Sydney with a clear unanimous decision victory, successfully defending his UFC featherweight title. Much like their first meeting, the champion relied on constant movement, sharp footwork, and elite timing to stay a step ahead, repeatedly intercepting Lopes as he pressed forward and landing the cleaner shots. 

Watch It Again On Paramount+

Lopes had his moments, including a knockdown in the third round and a late submission attempt, but Volkanovski stayed calm, made the right adjustments, and never allowed the fight to slip away, delivering yet another championship performance in front of his home crowd.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live from Qudos Bank Aerna in Sydney, Australia on January 31, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.