Bonus Coverage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

UFC 325 touched down in Sydney with a card built for chaos, headlined by an undisputed featherweight title showdown as hometown hero Alexander Volkanovski successfully retained his belt, turning in another composed championship performance. Australia showed out in full force, with more than 20 local fighters competing in front of a raucous crowd. The rest of the card delivered a mix of proven veterans and rising contenders eager to make a statement. With history, hardware, and momentum all on the line, UFC 325 delivered a night that lived up to the hype.
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Quillan Salkilld
Quillan Salkilld continued his rapid rise at UFC 325 with another dominant first-round finish, submitting Jamie Mullarkey by face crank just over three minutes into the fight.
The Perth native showcased his grappling control and composure throughout the opening round, securing key positions before locking in the submission and forcing the tap. With the win, Salkilld not only extended his unbeaten UFC run, but also confirmed the hype surrounding his name, further solidifying his place as one of the division’s most exciting emerging contenders.
Performance Of The Night: Mauricio Ruffy
Mauricio Ruffy delivered a statement performance, stopping Rafael Fiziev by second-round TKO to vault himself into the lightweight Top 10.
After a measured opening frame, Ruffy found his moment midway through Round 2, landing a sharp right hand that stunned Fiziev and opened the door for the finish. The victory marked a major bounce-back for Ruffy, who showcased clear growth and composure in one of the biggest wins of his UFC career.
Fight Of The Night: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes opened the UFC 325 main event trading with confidence and a bit of mutual respect, even sharing smiles between exchanges before settling into a high-level chess match.
But Volkanovski ultimately closed out the night in Sydney with a clear unanimous decision victory, successfully defending his UFC featherweight title. Much like their first meeting, the champion relied on constant movement, sharp footwork, and elite timing to stay a step ahead, repeatedly intercepting Lopes as he pressed forward and landing the cleaner shots.
Lopes had his moments, including a knockdown in the third round and a late submission attempt, but Volkanovski stayed calm, made the right adjustments, and never allowed the fight to slip away, delivering yet another championship performance in front of his home crowd.
