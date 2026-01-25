Bonus Coverage | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

It had been a long time since fans were treated to Octagon action, but the fireworks inside T-Mobile Arena at UFC 324 were well worth the wait.
UFC 324 opened in historic fashion, as the first two bouts ended in first-round finishes at the final second, a first in the promotion’s 33-year history. The momentum carried forward with three additional stoppages and a string of action-packed battles. The inaugural event of the Paramount+ era concluded with a barn burner in the main event, where Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to capture interim gold for the second time in his career and position himself for a future showdown with undisputed champion Ilia Topuria.
Fight Of The Night: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett
To no one’s surprise, the UFC 324 headliner was well deserving of Fight of the Night honors and, had it taken place one month earlier, may have been a legitimate contender for Fight of the Year in 2025. From the opening bell, Justin Gaethje looked like a return to his older, more reckless self, applying constant forward pressure on Paddy Pimblett. The bout was competitive throughout, but it was Gaethje who repeatedly forced Pimblett against the Octagon and landed the more damaging strikes. Pimblett’s durability was also on full display, once again proving that Scousers can take a punch. For Gaethje, the performance sets up what should be a thrilling clash with Ilia Topuria, while Pimblett showed he belongs among the division’s elite.
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Josh Hokit
It is safe to say the heavyweight division has a new contender to watch, as Josh Hokit earned his second straight knockout to begin his UFC career. The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate wasted no time against Denzel Freeman, pressing the action early while showcasing fast hands and versatility. Hokit was a just step ahead throughout the fight, and by the end of the round, Freeman could barely make it to his feet, prompting the referee to step in with one second remaining.
Performance Of The Night: Ty Miller
Ty Miller wasted no time making a statement in his UFC debut, setting the tone for the night with a dominant opening performance against Adam Fugitt. The Dana White’s Contender Series alum used clean boxing and steady pressure to keep Fugitt on the defensive. Miller landed numerous solid right hands throughout the frame to bust Fugitt up. With five seconds remaining in the round, that right hand found the target one final time, sending Fugitt to the mat. A few follow-up shots later, the referee stepped in with one second left to earn the promising welterweight prospect a knockout victory.
