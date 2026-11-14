Bonus Coverage | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

UFC 334 brought a massive night of action to New York City. From championship battles to unforgettable finishes, the card delivered plenty of memorable moments during its 10th trip to Madison Square Garden. With two titles on the line and a legendary career coming to a close, these three performances stood out and earned some extra cash.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison added another impressive win to her resume with a fourth-round submission over Amanda Nunes.
The champion used her Olympic-level grappling to control much of the fight and repeatedly brought Nunes to the canvas. Harrison took advantage of another opening in Round 4 and quickly worked her way to a rear-naked choke to force the tap. The victory marked her first successful UFC title defense and extended her undefeated UFC record to 4-0.
Performance Of The Night: Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson gave fans one final highlight to remember with a third-round TKO over Charles Radtke.
After a tough opening round, “Wonderboy” began finding his rhythm and took control with his striking. The 43-year-old eventually landed a spinning wheel kick that sent Radtke to the canvas and brought the fight to an end. Thompson closed out his legendary career in spectacular fashion with one last finish inside the Octagon.
Fight Of The Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit went five hard rounds in a heavyweight title fight that ended with Gane getting his hand raised.
Hokit brought relentless pressure from the opening bell and pushed the champion through some difficult moments. Gane weathered the storm and found his rhythm in the championship rounds as Hokit began to slow down. The Frenchman landed the more damaging shots late to secure the unanimous decision and retain his heavyweight title.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.