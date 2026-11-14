Bonus Coverage | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

The champion used her Olympic-level grappling to control much of the fight and repeatedly brought Nunes to the canvas. Harrison took advantage of another opening in Round 4 and quickly worked her way to a rear-naked choke to force the tap. The victory marked her first successful UFC title defense and extended her undefeated UFC record to 4-0.

Performance Of The Night: Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson gave fans one final highlight to remember with a third-round TKO over Charles Radtke.