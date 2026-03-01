Bonus Coverage | UFC Mexico

The Octagon made it's journey once again to Mexico City, and the performances did not disappoint inside Arena CDMX. While there were a vast number of finishes and top-tier fights only a select few left the nation's capital with an extra $100,000 in their pockets.
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Imanol Rodriguez
You couldn't have written Imanol Rodriguez's debut any better. The Mexican made the walk to the Octagon for the first time in front of his home country, and what a way for him to get his hand raised.
Rodriguez showed what it means to bounce back, after nearly getting finished by Kevin Borjas in the first round. Once the second frame came again, the 26-year-old was able to find his groove. With under a minute left in the round, he put his foot on the gas starting first with a spinning back fist, and then started attacked him with shots, which ultimately became too much for the Peruvian. The finish extended the flyweight's 100 percent finish rate and undefeated record, as he looks to make a name for himself at 125 pounds.
Performance Of The Night: Lone'er Kavanagh
Talk about seizing the opporutnity! Lone'er Kavanagh got the call to step in to face former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno on three weeks' notice and he passed the test with flying calls.
Not only did the Brit get the job done on short-notice, he did so also at elevation, and made it look easy. Kavanagh got things going early and didn't slow down as the 26-year-old chopped at Moreno's leg to hurt him early. The Brit was able to show his takedown defense abilities as well, stuffing many of the takedowns the former champ tried to go for. After 25 minutes, all three judges leaned in favor of Kavanagh who rebounded from his loss in the Octagon in a tremendous way and will have a ranking next to his name come next week.
Fight Of The Night: Regina Tarin vs Ernesta Kareckaite
When these two athletes finished their fight early in the fight, many people knew it would be a contender for the Fight of the Night honors in a 130-pound catchweight bout.
It was a whirlwind of a week for Tarin, who got the call to make her UFC debut on four days' notice. The 21-year-old looked clean and sharp in the first frame, landing shots and hurting Ernesta Kareckaite through five minutes. "Heavy-Handed" picked things up in the second round, keeping things close, but ultimately Tarin was able to land more to close out the fight.
When the scorecards were read, it was unanimous for the Mexican who got her UFC career off to a hot start and has plenty of hype around her moving forward.
Attendance: 16,454
