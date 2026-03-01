Bonus Coverage | UFC Mexico

Rodriguez showed what it means to bounce back, after nearly getting finished by Kevin Borjas in the first round. Once the second frame came again, the 26-year-old was able to find his groove. With under a minute left in the round, he put his foot on the gas starting first with a spinning back fist, and then started attacked him with shots, which ultimately became too much for the Peruvian. The finish extended the flyweight's 100 percent finish rate and undefeated record, as he looks to make a name for himself at 125 pounds.

Performance Of The Night: Lone'er Kavanagh

Talk about seizing the opporutnity! Lone'er Kavanagh got the call to step in to face former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno on three weeks' notice and he passed the test with flying calls.