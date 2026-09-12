Bonus Coverage | Noche UFC

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The Performances Awarded An Extra Bonus At Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ On September 12, 2026
Sep. 13, 2026

Noche UFC was back for its fourth year as the Octagon landed in Glendale, Arizona to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. With Mexican and Latin American talent featured throughout the card, the night brought together familiar names and rising contenders looking to make their mark. Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgado closed out the action in a featherweight main event, but there was plenty to watch from top to bottom.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards 

Performance Of The Night Bonuses:

Performance Of The Night: Jean Silva

It was a slow start for the featherweight with not a single punch thrown in the opening round of the bout.

Jean Silva Secures Main Event R3 Submission | Noche UFC
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Jean Silva Secures Main Event R3 Submission | Noche UFC
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But Silva picked up the pressure as the fight went on and eventually dropped Delgado with a right hand. He took the back during the scramble and locked in a one-armed rear-naked choke to secure his second straight win.

Performance Of The Night: Sean King III

Sean King III couldn’t have asked for a better start to his UFC career!

Sean King III Lands 0:36 KO In UFC Debut | Noche UFC
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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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Sean King III Lands 0:36 KO In UFC Debut | Noche UFC
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Just 36 seconds into his debut, King caught Jessie Rosas on a takedown attempt and lifted him into the air. He slammed Rosas to the canvas for an instant knockout and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.

Fight Of The Night: Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki had a scrappy 15 minute brawl during tonight's main card.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Tommy McMillen punches Marwan Rahiki of Morocco in their featherweight fight during the Noche UFC event at Desert Diamond Arena on September 12, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Tommy McMillen punches Marwan Rahiki of Morocco in their featherweight fight during the Noche UFC event at Desert Diamond Arena on September 12, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

McMillen found success early before Rahiki took over in Round 2 and nearly secured the finish. McMillen survived and came back strong in the third to close out the fight. The judges awarded him the hand raise and bumped his perfect record to 12-0.

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.