Bonus Coverage | Noche UFC

Noche UFC was back for its fourth year as the Octagon landed in Glendale, Arizona to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. With Mexican and Latin American talent featured throughout the card, the night brought together familiar names and rising contenders looking to make their mark. Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgado closed out the action in a featherweight main event, but there was plenty to watch from top to bottom.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
Performance Of The Night Bonuses:
Performance Of The Night: Jean Silva
It was a slow start for the featherweight with not a single punch thrown in the opening round of the bout.
But Silva picked up the pressure as the fight went on and eventually dropped Delgado with a right hand. He took the back during the scramble and locked in a one-armed rear-naked choke to secure his second straight win.
Performance Of The Night: Sean King III
Sean King III couldn’t have asked for a better start to his UFC career!
Just 36 seconds into his debut, King caught Jessie Rosas on a takedown attempt and lifted him into the air. He slammed Rosas to the canvas for an instant knockout and extended his undefeated record to 7-0.
Fight Of The Night: Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki
Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki had a scrappy 15 minute brawl during tonight's main card.
McMillen found success early before Rahiki took over in Round 2 and nearly secured the finish. McMillen survived and came back strong in the third to close out the fight. The judges awarded him the hand raise and bumped his perfect record to 12-0.
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado, live from Desert Diamond Arena In Glendale, Arizona on September 12, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, followed by the main card at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.