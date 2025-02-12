Bonfim Brothers Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

"I always try to learn when I make a mistake,” Ismael said prior to his fight with Vinc Pichel. “I made a lot of mistakes. We've made some decisions so we can perform well.”

And improve he did. Ismael came out firing in his latest fight, outstriking Pichel nearly two-to-one and earning an impressive unanimous decision victory.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

They now travel to the UFC APEX together once again to fight on the same card at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues. Gabriel will get the brothers’ action started on the prelims when he challenges Khaos Williams, who collected his second straight win last May when he knocked out Carlson Harris in 90 seconds. A win for Gabriel would extend his UFC record to 4-1, with a shot at a Top 15 opponent soon on the horizon.

Ismael will follow on the main card against Nazim Sadykhov. The Azerbaijani lightweight is unbeaten inside the Octagon with two wins and a draw in 2023. If Ismael can put on another impressive performance, he could soon be looking at a chance to retest his skills against the UFC’s talent-rich lightweight Top 15.