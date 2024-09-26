Bolaji Oki Has More To Show

Announcements
Although Bolaji Oki represents Belgium, he expects a favorable reception when he makes the walk at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis to face Chris Duncan in Paris’ Accor Arena. Taking the quick train ride from Brussels to Paris, Oki is excited to feel the energy of the crowd again after two stints in the UFC APEX, first when he won his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then his debut decision win over Timmy Cuamba in February.
“I also need to feel the energy of the crowd,” Oki said during his interview with UFC.com. “It gives you extra power. I know they're going to be on my side, so I'm excited.”
Oki worked hard for his first official UFC win. He earned the split nod from the judges after a tense affair, but while he was happy to show off his gas tank and still get his hand raised, he did so while knowing he could do much better in his next fight.
“Well, I knew that I could go 15 (minutes), even five rounds because I'm well prepared,” he said. “For me, it's kind of easy. So after the three rounds, I wasn't even tired. I was like, ‘Man, I can go again.’
“I'm a fighter who always tries to finish my opponent. I was like, ‘OK, I won, but I could have done better,’ but it's okay. Here I am, and you guys are going to see.”
To do so, “The Zulu Warrior” needed a quality dance partner, and he got one in Scotland’s Duncan. The 11-2 Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus is coming off a submission loss to Manuel Torres and is keen to not only get back to the winner’s circle, but also score his first UFC finish.
“The Problem” earned his contract with a tide-turning right hand that flattened Charlie Campbell in August 2022. Since then, Duncan made two walks to the Octagon, racking up decision wins over Omar Morales and Yanal Ashmouz in London.
Despite having success on the scorecards, Duncan’s heart is in the finishing touch. He tallied his first seven professional wins via knockout, which is music to Oki’s ears.
Of his six professional finishes, the 28-year-old boasts five knockouts on his record, and while he shared respect for Duncan, he also believes he has “holes” to exploit once they square off in the Octagon.
“I'm a more intelligent fighter,” Oki said. “I know when to hit, how (to hit), and I think I'm better than him. You guys are going to see.”
Ultimately, Oki wants to give something the French crowd will appreciate to open the night. Oki and Duncan average a combined 10.1 strikes landed per minute, so there’s surely going to be plenty of action to enjoy.
Oki believes he has the smarts and power advantages, and he hopes his work on September 28 leaves people simply thinking, “Wow.” As far as how the fight is going to play out, he has another relatively simple prediction as well:
“Bang! That's what's going to happen,” he said.
