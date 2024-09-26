Bolaji Oki Has More To Show

“Well, I knew that I could go 15 (minutes), even five rounds because I'm well prepared,” he said. “For me, it's kind of easy. So after the three rounds, I wasn't even tired. I was like, ‘Man, I can go again.’

“I'm a fighter who always tries to finish my opponent. I was like, ‘OK, I won, but I could have done better,’ but it's okay. Here I am, and you guys are going to see.”

Get Ready For UFC's Return To Paris With Our Fight By Fight Preview!

To do so, “The Zulu Warrior” needed a quality dance partner, and he got one in Scotland’s Duncan. The 11-2 Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus is coming off a submission loss to Manuel Torres and is keen to not only get back to the winner’s circle, but also score his first UFC finish.