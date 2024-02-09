 Skip to main content
Bolaji Oki of Belgium reacts after defeating Dylan Salvador of France in their lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season seven, week four at UFC APEX on August 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Bolaji Oki Has Lofty Expectations For Himself

After Securing A Contract On Dana White’s Contender Series, Bolaji Oki Hopes To Open The Door For Belgian MMA Fighters At UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Feb. 9, 2024

The Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus says returning to the UFC APEX six months after earning his contract is wonderful. He describes fight week as a “wonderful experience.” When he imagines getting his hand raised on February 10, he believes it’s going to feel, you guessed it, “wonderful.”

Things didn’t start all too wonderfully for “The Zulu Warrior” when he began his MMA journey, though. When he made his professional debut in March 2018, he lost a decision to Sebastien Di Franco. Oki bounced back with a fury, however, and ripped off eight wins in a row, finishing six via knockout, including his DWCS bout.

“When I lost my first (fight), it made me think a lot and made me stronger,” Oki told UFC.com. “I'm never going to lose again…I had to feel that to make a good statement and come back stronger, and that's what I did.”

Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Oki admits the lights and cameras and all the other pomp and circumstance that comes with a fight got under his skin during his professional debut, but he is confident the same won’t happen as he makes his first trip to the Octagon under the UFC banner.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

That’s where the DWCS experience kicks in for the Belgian. He remembers seeing all the UFC logos across the APEX leaving him feeling “super impressed,” but as he walks around the same building ahead of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, Oki feels comfortable.

“I will live (in) the moment,” he said. “Hopefully I get that win by a finish and come back and (do it) again and again and again. I'm here to stay and I'm going to make a statement here.”

MORE VEGAS 86: Main Event Spotlight

Oki doesn’t come off as a fighter who wants to take the slow path to the top. He hopes to knock out his opponent Timmy Cuamba (who is stepping in on short notice after Damir Hadzovic pulled out of the fight) in the first round so he can come back for another fight in March. Oki has done as much before when he earned a first-round finish in September 2022 and returned to pick up a decision win a month later.

Of course, that’s usually a little harder to do at the highest level, but that does speak to the confidence with which Oki enters the organization. He has the utmost confidence that he will not only blaze a trail for himself, but fellow Belgian fighters to come to the organization after him.

“I'm super proud to be the only Belgian in the UFC,” he said. “Hopefully, I'm not going to be the only one. I just opened the door, and the others will come. We have a lot of talent in my country, but I'm super proud.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

The 28-year-old has lofty expectations to go along with his high confidence levels, and he hopes a Performance of the Night bonus is in store on February 10. A finish is always the goal for any fighter, but Oki hopes to introduce himself properly to the UFC brass with a simple message:

“There’s more where that came from.”

“If you like finishes, come to watch my fight because I'm a finisher,” he said. “I'm a sniper. I'm fun to watch.”

Get ten dollars off UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
UFC Vegas 86
ose Aldo is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

The Ever-Present Brazilian Reflects On His First Three-Plus Years Conveying The Thoughts Of Others Inside The Octagon

More
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
Interviews

Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024

Watch the Video