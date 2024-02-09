Bolaji Oki Has Lofty Expectations For Himself

Things didn’t start all too wonderfully for “The Zulu Warrior” when he began his MMA journey, though. When he made his professional debut in March 2018, he lost a decision to Sebastien Di Franco. Oki bounced back with a fury, however, and ripped off eight wins in a row, finishing six via knockout, including his DWCS bout.

“When I lost my first (fight), it made me think a lot and made me stronger,” Oki told UFC.com. “I'm never going to lose again…I had to feel that to make a good statement and come back stronger, and that's what I did.”

Oki admits the lights and cameras and all the other pomp and circumstance that comes with a fight got under his skin during his professional debut, but he is confident the same won’t happen as he makes his first trip to the Octagon under the UFC banner.