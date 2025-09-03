Bolaji Oki | Comfortable And Ready to Climb

Think about the standout prospect that struggles mightily when they get their first cup of coffee in the major leagues or the rookie that was drafted high, but falters once the ball is snapped because the speed of the NFL game is so dramatically different than it was in college. We see it all the time, but when it comes to MMA fighters, it feels like there is a greater expectation that they hit the ground running as soon as they arrive in the UFC, but doing so is extremely difficult.

“It’s been a wonderful experience,” began Bolaji Oki, the Belgian lightweight who faces Mason Jones this weekend in Paris, reflecting on the two years since he earned his UFC contract on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. “There has been ups and downs — I won my first UFC fight, I lost the second one, so I had the down, but then I went back up with the victory. I’m still learning in the sport, being comfortable in the UFC.

“I had to be comfortable in the UFC because you have more pressure; now you’re in the big leagues, there is more pressure on you, you wanna win,” continued the DWCS grad, who claimed a unanimous decision victory over Michael Aswell last time out to advance to 10-2 for his career. “I had to have those fights to get more comfortable.”