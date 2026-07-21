Bogdan Guskov | Huge Opportunity, Historic Moment

But the Fight Gods intervened and forced a change of plans, and Guskov was tabbed to replace an injured Khalil Rountree Jr. opposite Magomed Ankalaev this weekend in Abu Dhabi instead.

“I don’t know how to talk about my emotions because it is a lot; a lot,” Guskov said. “One guy from a small village and now it’s the biggest arena versus very strong guy… It’s a lot of emotions. I love this s***!”

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In getting elevated to this weekend’s main event, Guskov becomes the first fighter from Uzbekistan to headline a UFC fight card. As an added bonus, Saturday’s event also features his compatriot Ramazan Temirov in the co-main event, making this an extra special moment for the double-landlocked Central Asian nation.