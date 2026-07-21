Bogdan Guskov | Huge Opportunity, Historic Moment

Just a couple weeks ago, Bogdan Guskov was in the midst of training camp for his rematch with Jan Błachowicz, which was slated to serve as the co-main event of UFC’s first trip to Belgrade, Serbia. The two men had battled to a competitive draw at UFC 323 last December, and after initially being scheduled to run it back at UFC 328, the bout was shifted to next month’s date at Belgrade Arena, and the 33-year-old dark horse was dialing everything in to step back into the Octagon with the former champion.
But the Fight Gods intervened and forced a change of plans, and Guskov was tabbed to replace an injured Khalil Rountree Jr. opposite Magomed Ankalaev this weekend in Abu Dhabi instead.
“I don’t know how to talk about my emotions because it is a lot; a lot,” Guskov said. “One guy from a small village and now it’s the biggest arena versus very strong guy… It’s a lot of emotions. I love this s***!”
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In getting elevated to this weekend’s main event, Guskov becomes the first fighter from Uzbekistan to headline a UFC fight card. As an added bonus, Saturday’s event also features his compatriot Ramazan Temirov in the co-main event, making this an extra special moment for the double-landlocked Central Asian nation.
“I think for Uzbek fans and fans in Asia, it’s a big step,” began Guskov, who is one of three active fighters from Uzbekistan roster (Nursulton Ruziboev is the third). “Now is maybe a moment when we show the world how we can do… Doesn’t matter from small village or big city — doesn’t matter; you can go (wherever) you (want to) be.”
That reality was driven home for Guskov when he sat down in front of a stack of posters bearing a massive picture of himself, a surreal moment that prompted the ascending light heavyweight talent to simply shake his head and offer a “What the f***!?” that was quickly chased by a laugh.
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While he has already shared the Octagon with a former titleholder in Błachowicz, the stakes this weekend are considerably different than they would have been next weekend in Belgrade.
Whereas Błachowicz, who turned 43 in February, is currently mired in a four-fight winless streak and hasn’t earned a non-injury-related win since successfully defending the light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, Ankalaev remains the No. 1 contender in the division. Saturday’s appearance is his first since losing the title to Alex Pereira last October in Las Vegas.
That setback was the first for the 34-year-old from Dagestan since his last-second loss to Paul Craig in his promotional debut, snapping a 14-fight unbeaten streak.
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“Fight versus Magomed is a big test — not just for me, but for everybody,” he said. “I understand that when I win this fight, I (will) be first to fight for the title… It’s a title shot (next), 100-percent. I hope this, I believe this, and I (tell) you this is a chance that can change my life.”
That distinct possibility is why Guskov didn’t wait a beat to accept this opportunity when presented with it last weekend.
“If we wanna fight for the title, we need to watch who is (above) us,” began the Uzbek standout, whose record sits at 18-3-1 overall with all of his victories coming inside the distance. “Now Magomed is first, so for me, it’s the biggest step — (the only step) bigger than this is fighter getting a title shot.
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“For me, (all you need is) to send location and name and let’s go. Why not?”
That philosophy worked for pretty well for Khabib Nurmagomedov, and now Guskov is hopeful that it will pay dividends for him as well.
And just as he knows that Saturday represents the biggest test of his career, the engaging finisher is also acutely aware of the fact that in order to become just the third person to topple Ankalaev, it’s going to take an all-time effort at Etihad Arena.
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“For me, I need to show my best shape and best of my skills,” he said. “Only like this I can beat this guy… I (tell you), this guy is very dangerous, very strong, very difficult guy, and (doesn’t have) just one side, like ‘I can punch this guy very hard and he goes.’
“No, this guy is another level — he’s atop our division and I need to be my best version.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.