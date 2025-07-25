Bogdan Guskov Has Only One Goal In Mind

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This will be the first time that he is fighting a top 10-ranked opponent and if history has taught us anything about Guskov, it is that this fight will be electric. Guskov has a 100% finish rate in the UFC thus far, and recent victories over Ryan Spann and Billy Elekana have shown that he can mix the striking with the ground game.

“For me, I just need one chance – if it is a knockout, it is a knockout, if it is a choke, it is a choke,” Guskov tells UFC.com. “I can do everything because my training is for all moments, not just my striking; I can do everything, but every time I am ready for three rounds.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

On every other post on Guskov’s Instagram, it is only training, training, and then some more training. A true student of the game, all his 132k followers have rallied behind their Uzbekistanifighter. Guskov makes a point of connecting with his fan base constantly and serving as a true inspiration for those looking to be in the fight game.

“Fans make our game, fans are a big part of this sport and need to be connected, and if you want to stay in this sport – it is very important to connect with our fans and our haters because this makes our sport better”