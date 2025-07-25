Bogdan Guskov Has Only One Goal In Mind

It’s a hat trick of finishes in a row for Bogdan Guskov, and “Czarevitch” looks to add another clip to his highlight-reel when he steps back in the Octagon this weekend.
With a record of 3-1 in the UFC and all wins coming by finish – the #11th ranked light heavyweight faces a big test against Nikita Krylov at UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs De Ridder.
Guskov basks in the emotions and doesn’t feel the pressure of facing a top 10 fighter.
“Emotions are good – I love to fight, for me, it is nothing new.”
This will be the first time that he is fighting a top 10-ranked opponent and if history has taught us anything about Guskov, it is that this fight will be electric. Guskov has a 100% finish rate in the UFC thus far, and recent victories over Ryan Spann and Billy Elekana have shown that he can mix the striking with the ground game.
“For me, I just need one chance – if it is a knockout, it is a knockout, if it is a choke, it is a choke,” Guskov tells UFC.com. “I can do everything because my training is for all moments, not just my striking; I can do everything, but every time I am ready for three rounds.”
On every other post on Guskov’s Instagram, it is only training, training, and then some more training. A true student of the game, all his 132k followers have rallied behind their Uzbekistanifighter. Guskov makes a point of connecting with his fan base constantly and serving as a true inspiration for those looking to be in the fight game.
“Fans make our game, fans are a big part of this sport and need to be connected, and if you want to stay in this sport – it is very important to connect with our fans and our haters because this makes our sport better”
It is not every day that a fighter knowingly acknowledges haters along with his fans, but this is encompassing of his character. Guskov is a continuous learner – whether that be in the fight game, with different styles and moves, or understanding what his fans want to see daily and what he needs to refine on socials. There are only so many fighters that have this devotion to both aspects of the game, and Guskov is the latest.
When looking at this weekend and his opponent, Guskov couldn’t be more excited.
“In my last fight, I broke my hand, and I couldn’t come back any quicker,” Guskov reveals, “Seven months is not a long time, but I want to fight. Now I want to go, and I am ready.”
Krylov is no slouch and has been against some of this division’s best, such as Paul Craig, Johnny Walker, former champion Glover Teixeira, Ovince Saint Preux (twice), Jan Blachowicz, andcurrent champion Magomed Ankalaev. Having this experience is not to be taken lightly and must be a part of understanding what is truly at stake here for Guskov – a chance to make a name like others have with a win over Krylov.
“He is the most dangerous in my career; top 10 is no joke,” Guskov said. “It is a good chance for me to show who I am.”
If Guskov can finish Krylov, something Ankalaev and Teixeira couldn’t do, there is a possibility that Guskov ascends the ranks very quickly. He’s just fine with that.
“We all have one goal; all guys want to be champion.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.