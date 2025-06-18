Bogdan Grad | Eager To Impress

The 29-year-old carried that mindset with him into his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, and credits his first-round knockout loss to fellow UFC competitor Tom Nolan for helping him detach from that way of thinking.

“When I went the first time in 2023, my mindset was ‘I’m gonna win this; 100 percent I’m gonna win,’” began Grad, who makes his second appearance of the year this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan opposite Muhammad Naimov in the opening bout of Saturday’s six-fight main card. “I also tried to be a little bit of a showman, like Conor McGregor, and I’m not like that; I’m a humble human being, a nice guy.

“That was a great lesson for me, that Tom Nolan knocked me out,” he continued with a smile. “I learned through this experience that I can allow my emotions to be there. I grew up with the mindset that, as a man, you’re not allowed to be scared, and if you’re scared, you are weak, and I accepted that, as a man, we can have emotions, and that is completely normal.