Bogdan Grad Feels Better Than Ever

Bogdan Grad is now an established UFC fighter, and he plans to show that his experience on the big stage matters as he prepares to face UFC newcomer Luke Riley.
Grad arrived in Qatar with a smile on his face, as he explained that he's feeling on top of his game ahead of fight night in Doha.
"I'm feeling great. I just had one of the best camps of my life, and I'm always happy when I'm here, when I'm meeting the UFC media staff and all the stuff," he said.
"It's amazing."
Grad battled his way into the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series in August 2024, then made his UFC debut in February in Riyadh.
It was a big occasion for Grad, and he rose to the occasion to finish Brazil's Lucas Alexander in the second round as he claimed a stoppage win on his Octagon debut.
But that euphoria was replaced with disappointment four months later when he lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad Naimov in Baku.
That defeat caused Grad to revamp his approach, and as a result, he has arrived in Doha feeling better than ever.
"After my last fight with Naimov, I changed something. I went all out every round, and that made me go to another level," he explained.
"There were times where my body was really, really tired, because I'd pushed even more than I've ever pushed before," he explained.
"But it adapted very, very fast, and I reached a new level. So I feel relaxed, I'm happy, and I feel I can start again.
"I'm very, very happy with my opponent. That's a perfect matchup for me, and knowing that I did everything I could do in the fight camp makes me relax and just enjoy everything that is here, enjoy the fight week, (then) get ready for Saturday night and perform there to reach a new level."
Grad will take on former Cage Warriors featherweight star Riley, an undefeated Englishman with a penchant for crowd-pleasing fights and a reputation for being one of the most exciting talents on the European scene.
It's a fight that has Grad genuinely excited, as the Austrian explained.
"After hearing Luke Riley's name, I said it couldn't get any better than this," he admitted.
"Because Luke is coming from Paddy Pimblett's team. He has a lot of hype behind him; he's unbeaten, coming from Cage Warriors. And all of this hype is pushing our fight. But, at the end of the day, there will be just two bodies fighting, and that's it."
Grad heads into his bout with Riley in a great place in his life. He's had two fights in the UFC, including a bonus-winning victory on his debut, and he's had some landmark moments in his personal life, too.
"This year was one of the best years ever. In Austria, we say 'after the work, you get the fruits,' so it feels like that," he said.
"I found the woman of my life. We got married. I made my UFC debut, (had) my second fight. Also got a bonus this year, and used it (well). I financed the house for me and my small family.
"So, everything is going the right way now. The only thing missing is Saturday night – a big performance, another bonus, and one step closer to the goal. Next year, I plan to fight at least four times and to get closer to the top."
That journey continues Saturday night in Doha with a clash with Riley. It's a fight that could challenge for Fight of the Night honors, and Grad said he's fully prepared to deliver the biggest performance of his career.
"Luke is an absolute killer, that's for sure," he admitted.
"But I think we found the right strategy to beat him on Saturday night. Tune in and watch it!"
