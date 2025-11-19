Bogdan Grad Feels Better Than Ever

Grad battled his way into the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series in August 2024, then made his UFC debut in February in Riyadh.

It was a big occasion for Grad, and he rose to the occasion to finish Brazil's Lucas Alexander in the second round as he claimed a stoppage win on his Octagon debut.

But that euphoria was replaced with disappointment four months later when he lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad Naimov in Baku.

That defeat caused Grad to revamp his approach, and as a result, he has arrived in Doha feeling better than ever.

"After my last fight with Naimov, I changed something. I went all out every round, and that made me go to another level," he explained.