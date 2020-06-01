Bobby Southworth Defied The Odds On TUF Season 1

TUF fans everywhere were on the edge of their seat when they found out that episode three of the world’s newest reality show, The Ultimate Fighter, would feature the first fight to eliminate a fighter.

Team Couture and Team Liddell’s light heavyweights squared off in a canoe paddling game in the middle of the Nevada desert to determine which fighter’s fate would be decided in the Octagon. When Bobby Southworth’s awful performance landed him in a distant last place, he chose Lodune Sincaid to square off against in the elimination fight.

Although his fate was in his hands the following day, Southworth’s real fight began immediately.

In 24 hours, he had to cut 22 pounds.

“When they told us that we were going to be fighting in a week I was actually at 237 pounds so in five days I dieted and ran off ten pounds and then I had the 22 pounds to cut to make the weight that day,” Southworth explained. “It was sheer panic going through my head. ‘How am I going to make this weight cut? I’ve never cut more than six or seven pounds.’ I had literally never cut that much weight.”

The 20 minutes the episode devoted to Southworth cutting weight did little to show the excruciating series of events Southworth put himself through.

The cameras showed a man slowing down more and more as coach Chuck Liddell commented about how mentally weak Southworth appeared. With teammate Josh Koscheck literally dragging him back into the sauna by his ankles, the audience was led to the conclusion that Southworth was at the end of his rope.

“At no point was I quitting,” Southworth said. “They don’t show you the parts where I’m riding the bike in the sauna and I pass out, falling off the bike and Josh and Chuck are catching me and taking me out of the sauna for a quick cooldown. There’s a part where Josh tells me to get back in the sauna. ‘If I have to carry you, I’ll carry you in there.’ And I was like, ‘you have to.’ The way they edited it was like, ‘You have to carry me in because I’m not going in.’”

With promises of an IV for rehydration, Southworth pushed his body all the way to the limit, and when it was time for the weigh in, he still found himself two pounds over the light heavyweight limit.