Bobby Maximus Relishes 'Unreal' Opportunity | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

“I think that being a father is an incredible responsibility, a gift, and a privilege, so I wanted to give him all I could give him. But over the years, there was this little voice in my head saying, ‘You can still to do this! You can still do this!’ and this became the opportunity.

“The second reason was we live in a world today where people are miserable,” continued Maximus, who operates Gym Jones in Salt Lake City and is a regular writer for Men’s Health Magazine. “If you look at the last five years arguably in this country, in this world, people are unhappy, people are unfulfilled; they are stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, hate their jobs, hate their lives, and sometimes you’ve gotta have some courage and be brave and take a chance to go after your dream.

“Part of it for me was to inspire people to blow up their life a little — go after your dream. You’re never too old. You’re never in a situation where you can’t go after what you really, really want, and no one has the right to tell you no.

“Me sitting watching UFC pay-per-views and wishing that I could still do this, it makes me kind of a hypocrite for telling people to blow up their lives and go out there and chase it. So I want to lead by example and go after what I really want, win, lose, or fail.”

MEET HEAVYWEIGHT BOBBY MAXIMUS | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

While Maximus understands his being the final selection heading into the season, he is positioned as a strange wild card inside the house and an outlier from most previous cast members.

In addition to having already been through the experience once before and therefore being familiar with the beats of being involved in the filming of a reality television competition, his appearance on Season 30 isn’t necessarily about chasing down the next item on the list of career goals he set out of himself upon entering the sport as it is for his housemates.

He’s already stepped in the Octagon, registered his first UFC victory, and can return to a tremendously successful life outside of fighting when the season comes to an end.