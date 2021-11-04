Bobby Green Is Out To Inspire

They see the ink and the stylized beard; the nose ring, the chains, and the gold in his mouth and think they know who Green is, making a snap judgment based on his appearance, his presence, his swagger, failing to understand that we are all capable of being much more than how we appear on the outside.

When Green dives into the Octagon, doing a somersault as he hits the canvas, and spends rounds smiling at and talking to his opponents, he’s cast as brash, disrespectful, unfocused; the initial incorrect impression leading to a further mischaracterization of the 40-fight veteran whose only moments of peace in a life filled with heartache, sadness, and real loss come when he gets the chance to perform on the biggest stage in the sport.

“If I could share something with somebody and tell them something, it’s the same story, the same message, and the same memo — love everybody and come together,” offered the thoughtful lightweight from California’s Inland Empire, who takes on local favorite Al Iaquinta in preliminary card action at Madison Square Garden this Saturday night at UFC 268. “Understand other people in their walks. Understand where they’re coming from. Understand the differences in people.

“And then No. 2: never quit; never stop,” continued Green, who careers a 27-12-1 record into the Octagon this weekend. “My story is out there now; you can watch it on YouTube — the UFC just put it out — but I’ve been through everything.”

The UFC Origins feature on Green unveils the experiences that made him the man he is today, shaped the way he carries himself, and inspire him be a driving force for good in his home communities that all too often only experience sadness and grief.

His father was involved in gang life and his mother was an addict, meaning neither was around much to care for Green and his siblings. He was raised by his grandmother until her passing at age 53.