Bobby Green Has Always Been True To Himself

Music and films that we missed during our youth or simply weren’t all that into sound different, look different, and resonate in a different way. New foods become favorites, while old staples fall out of the rotation. Craft beers or a nice pinot noir with hints of stone fruit and oak replace the cans of Old Milwaukee and cheapest bottle on the shelf that always used to do the trick.

And on the fighting front, it feels like a great number of fans have grown to appreciate the efforts and message of veteran lightweight Bobby Green much more over the last couple years.

“Man, it feels like it’s about 10 fights too late,” laughed Green, stretched out in his bed at the fighter hotel on Wednesday morning, just a couple days prior to his main event showdown with Grant Dawson at the UFC APEX. “I’m old as s*** and it’s like, ‘Now you guys are catching on? I’ve been trying to push this message and give this positivity and be this fighter,’ and now that they’re finally catching on, I’m all beat up and worn from all this stuff.”