Bobby Green Focused On Defending His Throne

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When asked if their shared ties and previous connection to one another would prompt him to ease off on the trash talk, taunting, and general needling that every other soul that stood across from him in the past has been forced to deal with, Green quickly got serious and made it clear that nothing will change this week.

“When Jalin signed that contract, he made himself the opposition, so he will get the same treatment as every one of these other men… probably a little worse.”

One of the things Green is likely to focus on if and when he and Turner cross paths prior to sharing the Octagon on Saturday is the challenge that comes with accepting a fight like this on short notice.

As someone that is always looking to stay active and constantly answers these types of short notice calls, the scheduled half of this weekend’s co-main event knows all too well what Turner will be dealing with, and admitted he’s enjoying someone else going through those challenges this time around.

MORE: The 10 Year-End Moments Inside the Octagon

“This one is different because someone else is on the other end,” said Green, offering a smile that suggested he had much more to say on the matter. “I guess I’m enjoying it because it’s like, ‘I know what you’re going through’ because I’ve been there so many times. ‘I know what you’re feeling.’

“It’s like watching your son bump his head. It’s like, ‘I knew you were gonna do that’ and it’s cute, it’s funny. It’s kinda cool because I had to bust my a**, make weight, do media obligations. It’s kinda cool that it’s like, ‘this is what I’ve been going through; now it’s your turn.’”

And while Turner wrestles with the myriad challenges a situation like this presents, Green is focused on crafting another unforgettable performance this weekend.

“My style is called ‘poetry in motion’ — I’m here to give you guys fighting at its highest level, the way that I think it should go,” he said. “I like to say it’s almost like a Dragon Ball Z cartoon: there’s going to be talking, then we’re gonna fight, and then there is gonna be talking, and then we’re gonna fight some more.

"There’s gonna be a lot of stuff; see if you can follow it.”