Bobby Green Always Stayed True To Himself

Outside the Octagon, he has always been community-minded and focused on the bigger picture, working to be an example to those living through the same extreme circumstances he’s navigated during his 35 years that you can change your stars and do not have to be defined by what’s around you or what others think of you.

The only thing that is different is that more people are starting to pay attention.

“It’s kind of surprising,” Green said of the increased attention, just a few days prior to stepping into the Octagon against streaking contender Islam Makhachev in his first UFC main event. “It felt like just when I was kind of ready to give up at trying to get people to understand me, (people started to understand). But I just stay focused on my mission, keep doing what I do, and if people find it, people find it, and if they don’t, at least I tried.”

Even the way all of this has come to pass isn’t exactly new.