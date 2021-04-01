Bob Lester Found The Bright Spot Of His Blunder

The NBA playoffs were heating up, MLB opening day had just passed and Alaska Fighting Championship 139 was in the books on the morning of April 19, 2018. Seems like an odd combination but the distracting performance of Lester helped make it happen.

David Booker and Elijah Terrell were first up on the UFC FIGHT PASS broadcast and like most other fights on the card, Booker and Terrell went the distance, leaving the fight up to the judges. Fans in the arena, as well as online, waited for Lester to deliver the results as he’s done a million times before.

Subscribe To UFC FIGHT PASS

“Normally I’m really into all of the fights,” Lester said. “I’m watching, I’m making comments about different moves and things that are happening and it just so happened that night we had a little boy who I think was three years old at the time. He wasn’t feeling good so I was on the phone with my wife during this whole entire fight talking about when I could get home and bring home medication and that kind of thing. I wasn’t paying attention to the fight whatsoever.”

After receiving a nudge that the fight was over and running into the cage, Lester recalls hearing “Terrell” yelled to him. Without much second thought, he fired up the microphone and with Elijah Terrell’s name in the forefront of his mind, the scores were the only thing Lester’s focus was on.