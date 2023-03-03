Bo Nickal Was Born For This

“I lived in New Mexico and I would wrestle at youth tournaments there, and it would be a little sketchy,” said Nickal. “You would be at a high school in a rougher area, and you'd wrestle your matches, and then in the back, we'd find a hallway where none of the parents were, and we would just fight back there. So you'd wrestle first round, and then you'd go fight, and then you'd wrestle second round, and then you'd go fight.”

How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country

And Nickal loved it.

“That just spoke to me right away,” he said. “I was like, dang, I love this fighting stuff, it’s really fun. I just feel like it's kind of in me.”

Wrestling almost went as planned. A stellar high school career (record 183-7) led to a scholarship to Penn State University, where he continued to dominate. By the time his collegiate career ended, he was a three-time Division I National champion, the 2019 winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy, and seemingly destined to wrestle for the United States in the Olympics. That dream was shattered, but a new one began.

Guess where?