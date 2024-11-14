Bo Nickal: A Step Up

To be fair, it was Nickal’s first time seeing the second round, but feeling some resistance will likely be beneficial for his development.

“Now I look back on it with a lot of gratitude and appreciation. I think that even though maybe I didn’t perform my best, that could’ve been what I needed to get some extra motivation and I was still able to get the finish, walk out with the win, relatively unscathed. Feeling a little bit more resistance in my last fight was a good thing for me and it showed me a lot of different areas to make improvements.”

Since joining the UFC, Nickal has often made headlines with his callouts, and overall hasn’t been afraid to voice his opinion regarding the fight game. However, becoming a father and focusing on his Christian faith seems to have brought more maturity and growth as of late.

“A big growing point for me has been understanding that my value doesn’t come through winning and losing,” Nickal said. “Winning or losing wrestling matches or winning or losing fights, it’s intrinsic. God created me in his image, same as everybody else, every other human on this Earth, and so yeah just tapping more into that versus feeling like I’m valued based on my performance, so I think that frees me up to just got out there and compete to the best of my ability and I don’t feel that extra pressure. I’m really just doing it because I love it and because I think he’s given me a gift.”

As he looks ahead, the competition continues to heat up for Nickal. He clearly has world class wrestling, but he is aware of the grappling challenge in front of him on Saturday.