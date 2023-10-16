Bo Nickal Shoots Down ‘Ring Rust’ Concerns For Cassar | UFC FIGHT PASS

If you took the UFC out of it, what would you have? You’d probably have something similar to Cassar’s forced sabbatical.

“We planned to fight in March and that obviously fell through and couldn’t find anybody,” Cassar said. “A couple of guys said yes and then pulled out, so I didn’t end up fighting in March but I treated it like I was going to. I made 205, prepared professionally just in case anyone last minute said yes and then treated it just like I competed. I took a week off, got back to training and was going to fight again in June. Same thing happened we had a bunch of promotions looking and got closer and closer and was confident that I was going to find something because we had most promotions in the nation looking and nothing came of it.”

For Nickal, it’s almost as difficult to watch Cassar sit on the sidelines while his own career continues to explode. If it weren’t for John Gianatasio stepping in, Nickal may have been ranked in the UFC before Cassar’s sophomore bout.

“We definitely would have liked to get a couple more fights in at this point, but that wasn’t the way it worked out,” Nickal explained. “It is very difficult to see the guy who’s my best friend and my number one training partner have so many fights turned down and have a pause or delay in the process, but I know how mentally strong [Cassar] is.”