Bo Nickal Is Ready For The Biggest Stage | UFC Freedom 250

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The occasion is certainly a huge one, but his fight with Daukaus also marks a key moment in Nickal’s mixed martial arts career. After arriving in the UFC with a 3-0 record that included back-to-back wins on Dana White’s Contender Series, Nickal had the weight of expectation on his shoulders from the get-go.

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The three-time Division I national champion and Hodge Trophy winner arrived in the Octagon with an elite resumé from the sport of freestyle wrestling and was immediately tipped for the top. That pressure would have been enough to break many an athlete, especially when he suffered his first career defeat to Reinier de Ridder in May 202, but rather than viewing that as a setback, Nickal sees it as the moment he leveled up.



“I feel like I've been able to make massive progress,” he explained. “From a year ago, losing my first fight, I think that I grew more from that fight than all my other fights combined. And so I just feel more confident than ever, more motivated than ever, and, yeah, grateful for every part of my journey. The highs and the lows are all lessons that we can take and learn from them, and try to just continue to improve and get better.”