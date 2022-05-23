Bo Nickal Is Leading The Charge For NCAA Stars | UFC Fight Pass

“The wrestlers are technically there, but I think the bigger names like Bo Nickal, who made it all the way to the Olympic trial finals, those guys like to continue to compete in wrestling,” said Zach Bogle of the StaleMates podcast.

Nickal agrees that the well is running pretty dry, but with his impact and the others in Happy Valley right behind him, the MMA world is about to experience a navy blue takeover.

“We have a pipeline of guys at Penn State, all multiple-time National Champions and All-Americans, guys like that who are ready to make the transition and come on over to fighting, so I don’t think that I’ll be the last,” Nickal said.

There’s a lot of pressure on Nickal if he is, in fact, the re-introduction of star wrestlers entering into MMA but, as he always does, he finds more reason to be excited than nervous.

“I feel like a trailblazer,” Nickal said. “I feel like the first, like a guy who’s really going to make the jump to MMA early in his wrestling career. The guys I think who did that are Daniel Cormier, Ben Askren and Henry Cejudo, even though he didn’t really have an NCAA career. In my opinion those guys were some of the better fighters to have competed in the last 20 years. For me, I feel like I’m starting this new era of NCAA wrestlers who are going to come in and dominate.”

Will Nickal lead the charge and blaze the trail for big-name NCAA wrestlers to once again flourish in the UFC? The climb to the top begins June 3, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!