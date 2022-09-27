Bo Nickal Is Ready To Shatter Viewership Records

Luke Rockhold, Anthony Smith and others are quick to remind everybody Nickal may be the shiny toy right now, but he’s no contender yet.

“It’s kind of funny to me to hear these guys talking about me,” Nickal said. “It would be kind of like me talking some crap to the media about some freshman in college who’s 2-0 and has won two matches. I would never put myself in that position the way they are but, at the same time, people just want to stay relevant and I’m the big news right now and I’m the one everybody’s wanting to talk about, so I think these guys want to attach to me however they can to stay relevant and stay involved.”

With the newfound animosity towards the trending middleweight, Nickal is scheduled to main event the season six finale of DWCS with even more hype than he had in early August.

Nickal has no doubt that his main event bout with CFFC champion Donovan Beard will have even more eyeballs on it, but it won’t be a record that lasts long. With full transparency, Nickal is actually rooting for it to be topped.

“I actually don’t want people going forward to necessarily do worse,” Nickal said. “I want the people after me to do better and bigger things, and amazing things, so hopefully I have some teammates that come after me that do even better. If I can predict it, I think it’ll be the biggest thing to that point, but hopefully other people can come in and do even bigger and better.”

