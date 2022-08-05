Bo Nickal: "I Know Where I'm Headed"

Nickal went into his amateur debut with naysayers chanting, “Wrestling is different than BJJ, he should stay off the ground.” He went on to win by way of submission. His next fight, they said, “He’s good on the ground but he can’t strike.” He won by first-round KO. His professional debut, they said his opponent wasn’t worthy, but now at Dana White’s Contender Series it’ll be hard to deny the three-time National champion. Nickal knows that that won’t stop some from still trying, however.

“I’ve read some of it and heard different people saying different things, but I don’t really care,” Nickal said. “They can say whatever they want; it doesn’t really affect me at all. I know who I am as a person, I know my character, my values, things that are important to me.”

Nickal won’t deny at all that there’s still work to do. In fact, he’s enjoying all the improvements and adjustments he’s been making. After almost flawlessly mastering his previous craft, it’s hard to imagine somebody having as much fun starting from scratch as Nickal is.

He’s only a couple years away from being Bo Nickal the fighter instead of Bo Nickal the wrestler, and he’s fine with that as long as people don’t forget the fits he can give you in the clinch.

