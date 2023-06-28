Bo Nickal Excited For RBY To Push Himself | UFC Fight Pass

With the Olympics around the corner and some of the highest demand a wrestler has had in recent memory, it would be nothing for Penn State grad Roman Bravo-Young to pick and choose his next venture favorably and carefully. Instead, the two-time National Champion saw a Dana White promo for the FIGHT PASS Invitational and immediately inquired. Pushing ego and risk out of his mind, Bravo-Young would put himself in unfamiliar territory for the first time in decades and it came as a surprise to…nobody.

MORE FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL: Main Card Preview | All Matchups | Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

“I think that it says that he is excited to compete and eager to learn something new,” Explained UFC middleweight and friend of Bravo-Young, Bo Nickal. “For me, kind of relating to my transition to MMA and different combat sports, it was something where I wasn’t afraid to throw myself into the deep end and I feel like he feels the same way. He wants to push himself and compete and see what it is all about.”

As a man who came off winning three National titles and put himself in a no-win situation taking on Gordon Ryan in a grappling match, Nickal knows exactly what would drive a person to dive straight into a challenge the way Bravo-Young is.