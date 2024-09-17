Bo Nickal | Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase

Announcements
Dana White’s Contender Series has proven to be a launching pad for rising UFC stars, offering fighters the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the UFC CEO.
With one chance to make an impression, DWCS fighters can earn a UFC contract based solely on their performance that night if White believes they have what it takes to compete with UFC talent.
ICYMI: Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New York City
In this series, we showcase DWCS grads who have started to rise the ranks since earning their UFC contract on the show. Next up: one of UFC's rising stars, Bo Nickal, who returns to the Octagon at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic.
Bo Nickal
After winning three NCAA Division 1 National wrestling championships, Bo Nickal decided to take his talents to mixed martial arts. Finishing his NCAA wrestling career with a 120-3 record, you’d expect a grappling heavy approach from the Hodge Trophy winner in his professional MMA debut.
Well, that couldn’t be further from what happened; Nickal knocked his opponent out on the feet just 33 seconds into the first round. At just 1-0 as a pro, Nickal earned a spot on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.
DWCS: Week 6 Preview | How To Watch
Nickal squared off against Zachary Borrego, who, at the time, was just 3-0 in his young career. The collegiate wrestling standout wasted no time to use his grappling, taking down Borrego less than five seconds into the fight. From there, Nickal just went to work, eventually taking Borrego’s back and sinking in a rear-naked choke to force the tap just over a minute into the first round.
While it was as impressive of a performance as one can have on the Contender Series, Dana White still wanted to see more from Nickal, who was now just 2-0, before signing him to the UFC. Nickal was granted a second fight on DWCS Season 6 just seven weeks later against Donovan Beard, and he showed quickly why he was a -3500 favorite.
Just 30 seconds in, Nickal landed a hard left hook and immediately followed up with a takedown. Initially looking for a mounted guillotine, Nickal transitioned to a triangle choke, which forced Beard to tap 52 seconds into the fight. With back-to-back highlight reel performances, there was no way he was leaving the APEX without a UFC contract.
“My only note on my paper is, ‘God damn,’” White said after Nickal’s win over Beard. “I mean, for a kid who has almost no experience… the confidence that this kid has to roll into that triangle the way that he did and go for the things that he does, me and a lot of other people are excited to see the future that this kid has. Welcome to the UFC.”
UFC 309: Presale Registration | VIP Experiences
Nickal has carried on with that success every time he’s stepped in the Octagon since. He made his first UFC appearance at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane and dispatched of Jamie Pickett in less than three minutes to earn his first Performance of the Night bonus. Nickal followed that up with a first-round TKO over Val Woodburn and a second-round submission over Cody Brundage at UFC 300 to extend his undefeated record to 6-0.
During UFC 306 at Sphere, UFC announced Nickal’s return to the Octagon for UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16. Nickal will face Scotland’s Paul Craig, who holds a TKO victory over former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and a submission win over No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev.
The two will square off at 185 pounds on what should be one of the most exciting cards of the year, headlined by the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his title against former two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will also take on Michael Chandler in a high-stakes rematch.
Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…
Noche UFC