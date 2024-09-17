Bo Nickal | Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase

Just 30 seconds in, Nickal landed a hard left hook and immediately followed up with a takedown. Initially looking for a mounted guillotine, Nickal transitioned to a triangle choke, which forced Beard to tap 52 seconds into the fight. With back-to-back highlight reel performances, there was no way he was leaving the APEX without a UFC contract.

“My only note on my paper is, ‘God damn,’” White said after Nickal’s win over Beard. “I mean, for a kid who has almost no experience… the confidence that this kid has to roll into that triangle the way that he did and go for the things that he does, me and a lot of other people are excited to see the future that this kid has. Welcome to the UFC.”

Nickal has carried on with that success every time he’s stepped in the Octagon since. He made his first UFC appearance at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane and dispatched of Jamie Pickett in less than three minutes to earn his first Performance of the Night bonus. Nickal followed that up with a first-round TKO over Val Woodburn and a second-round submission over Cody Brundage at UFC 300 to extend his undefeated record to 6-0.

During UFC 306 at Sphere, UFC announced Nickal’s return to the Octagon for UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16. Nickal will face Scotland’s Paul Craig, who holds a TKO victory over former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and a submission win over No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev.

The two will square off at 185 pounds on what should be one of the most exciting cards of the year, headlined by the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his title against former two-time heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will also take on Michael Chandler in a high-stakes rematch.