Bo Nickal | Continuously Improving

In less than two years, Nickal remains undefeated,with four UFC wins and three finishes. By all accounts, that’s living up to the hype.

Nickal has utilized his All-American-level wrestling to his advantage early and often, as showcased by his staggering 3.61 takedown average per 15 minutes, and he has shown improved striking along the way, as well.

As he approaches a fight with Reinier de Ridder this Saturday, Nickal refers back to his most recent win over Paul Craig in breaking down his opponent in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I think my last fight was massive for my experience and performance, overall; anytime I can get extra cage time is perfect for me since my career is new,” Nickal said. “It gave me a lot of feedback on what to focus on and improve. I am looking to show all the improvements this weekend.