Bo Nickal Continues To Excel In MMA

Nickal made his long-awaited UFC debut earlier this year at UFC 285: Jones and Gane, and it lived up to the hype when he submitted Jamie Pickett less than three minutes into the first round.

It was only Nickal’s fourth MMA fight after going pro last June and making two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series. Prior to his MMA career beginning, he spent his time on the wrestling mats at Penn State University. Being able to learn all aspects of mixed martial arts has been a highlight for Nickal thus far.

MORE UFC 290: Full Fight Card Preview | Fantasy Stats | Coach Breakdown | Fighters On The Rise

“It’s almost like the whole wide world is available to me in MMA,” Nickal said. “I really enjoy that, and I think that I've grown to respect the other martial arts: striking, jiu jitsu and grappling just as much as I do wrestling because I think to accomplish my goals, I have to respect them in that way. On top of that, I just enjoy it. I enjoy learning and I enjoy training all these other disciplines and it's fun for me.”

Nickal said that his favorite thing to do is compete, and his second favorite thing to do is train, so that’s where he spends most of his time.