Bo Nickal Chasing Similar Glory in MMA

“I think the best thing to compare it to is the Heisman Trophy,” Nickal said. “It’s like the MVP of the year. A lot of people know of the Heisman and it’s put together very similarly. There’s a committee of people that have won it in the past, and since I won it, I get to vote on who wins it every year. It’s a cool community itself.”

Due to wrestling being viewed as a “niche sport” to most, the award doesn’t get the praise it should. The same people who can tell you every stat from Archie Griffin’s two Heisman seasons would probably wait with an abundance of impatience while you detailed the level of dominance Cael Sanderson had to carry to win three Hodge Trophies.

The aforementioned “niche sport” category some put wrestling in may play a factor in the unfamiliarity outside the community to the award, but another factor could be as simple as the history behind it.