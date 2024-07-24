Bo Bassett’s Ongoing Commitment Journey | UFC Fight Pass

He'll no longer be the exciting, lovable high school savage to the masses. Bassett is going to become the face of one school and the enemy of every other fanbase with a single post.



Bassett has attacked every practice, match, challenge and opponent with enthusiasm and excitement. It should come as no surprise that the thought of online haters is also a concept he’s excited about.



“I’m not a part of a specific team or fan base or anything, so, my whole life, I feel like I’ve had support from everyone, but now, it's starting to really hit me,” Bassett said. “I’ve got to choose one, and when you choose one, you go all-in on that one and that's your team. I also feel like I have such a strong fan base and people that would 100% be willing to say, ‘ok, maybe that's not my team but I'm still going to root for this guy.’ And I think that that's my end goal. I want to be the guy that has an amazing style that people want to watch, and that people can get behind and support, whether I'm on their team or not. Obviously I'll probably gain fans by joining a certain college joining a team there and maybe lose some, too, but I think a lot of fans will stay with me and maybe just support me, even if it's not their team.”