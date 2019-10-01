BMF Resume: Tony Ferguson

REFERENCES

In the buildup of UFC 242 when Dustin Poirier and Khabib squared off to unify the interim and undisputed belts, both champs said flat out if they win, the next man to get a title shot would be Tony Ferguson. Giving no thought to a money fight, resume building fight or a legendary fight. Only the right fight.

When a fighter climbs the rankings, they’re only a win away from demanding a title shot from the center of the Octagon. El Cucuy has changed that in a way we’ve never seen before. It seems everybody in and around the 155-pound division is also conceding the rightful challenger for the title to be Ferguson as well.

“Tony Ferguson’s been there and he deserves the title shot, you know what I mean?” – Georges St-Pierre

“I want a real fighter. I want the winner of Tony and Khabib. I want to fight Khabib before he’s gone and if Tony wins, nobody’s going to miss that fight. We could put a million people in the stadium.” – Justin Gaethje

“100% it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess.” – Dustin Poirier

“Only Tony Ferguson, of course. I think he deserves.” – Khabib Nurmagomedov

“Tony Ferguson is next in line.” – Dana White

Notice a common trend? In a cutthroat business centered around jumping the line with any opportunity, Tony Ferguson’s clout has everybody laying out the red carpet for him.