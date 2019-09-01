BMF Resume: Robbie Lawler

Classics

“Ruthless” has more classic knockouts than almost anybody in MMA history and he’s been at it for so long that performance bonuses weren’t even being given out during his first run in the UFC. Since his return he’s had five performance bonuses and Fight of the Year honors three years in a row against Johny Hendricks (2014), Rory MacDonald (2015) and Carlos Condit (2016).

No “Top 10 Greatest Fights” list is complete without Lawler’s crown jewel against Rory MacDonald in the co-main event of UFC 189.

MacDonald was 18-2 and seemed to be addicted to violence coming into the fight. As the -170 favorite, it seemed Lawler was in over his head in his first title defense. Lawler came out composed in the first round, not letting the crowd or his opponent see his hand just yet, in the second round the action picked up before the third round when hell was unleashed and it became an all time classic.

Both men rocked more than once, both men bloodied, and both men most likely in more pain than in any previous fight in their career.

The tide shifted at the end of the fourth round when MacDonald landed one last flush shot on Lawler, the horn sounded, Lawler sprayed a mouthful of blood out of his mouth and the two engaged in a stare down that dictated the winner itself.

Lawler had taken everything MacDonald could have possibly landed as hard as he could have landed. When Lawler stared through him, covered in blood and a mouth that was now also opening vertically, MacDonald was visibly out of ideas.

Now 37-years-old, Ruthless fights less than in his younger days but he’s still in fighter form to the point that ahead of his bout with Colby Covington at UFC Minneapolis, Covington accused him of using PED’s based on the premise that he’s in too good of shape for his age. His will to knock people out is still inside him and he’s still putting fear in any man weighing 170 pounds. While some fight for money and some men love to compete, men like “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler just love to fight.

Certified BMF.

Check out Lawler’s video resume and find out for yourself why Robbie Lawler still has the fight world buzzing, almost twenty years in! https://www.ufc.tv/category/bmf-resume-robbie-lawler