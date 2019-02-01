BMF Resume: Nate Diaz

After a three year absence, Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon at UFC 241 with more hype than he had after beating MMA’s golden boy, Conor McGregor on 11 days’ notice. Questions circulated as to whether there would be ring rust, whether he would have the same drive or if he would show up at all. Diaz outclassed Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and took that decision victory home.

Diaz took to the center of the Octagon for his Octagon interview and fans waited with bated breath to hear who he would call out; would he ask for the trilogy fight with McGregor? Would he call for a title shot? Did he have anybody in mind at all? It’s impossible to predict the next move of a Diaz. When given the mic, Diaz threw everybody a curveball and the man in his crosshairs was the current buzz of the MMA world, Jorge Masvidal.

Social media went bananas and not three months later two men without a championship to their names were fighting in the main event of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden for the BMF title.

Why? Because Nate Diaz said so. But what gives Diaz the right to waltz back into the UFC and headline a pay per view calling himself the “Baddest MF?”