BMF Resume: Nate Diaz

If you don’t know by now why Nate Diaz currently holds the throne of undisputed BMF, enjoy your first UFC article.
After a three year absence, Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon at UFC 241 with more hype than he had after beating MMA’s golden boy, Conor McGregor on 11 days’ notice. Questions circulated as to whether there would be ring rust, whether he would have the same drive or if he would show up at all. Diaz outclassed Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and took that decision victory home.
Diaz took to the center of the Octagon for his Octagon interview and fans waited with bated breath to hear who he would call out; would he ask for the trilogy fight with McGregor? Would he call for a title shot? Did he have anybody in mind at all? It’s impossible to predict the next move of a Diaz. When given the mic, Diaz threw everybody a curveball and the man in his crosshairs was the current buzz of the MMA world, Jorge Masvidal.
Social media went bananas and not three months later two men without a championship to their names were fighting in the main event of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden for the BMF title.
Why? Because Nate Diaz said so. But what gives Diaz the right to waltz back into the UFC and headline a pay per view calling himself the “Baddest MF?”
Since UFC 44, Nick Diaz has been terrorizing every relevant fight promotion. Whether it was winning the WEC welterweight title at WEC 6, introducing the world to the “Stockton Slap” at UFC 44 in his domination of Robbie Lawler, submitting Takanori Gomi at PRIDE 33, cleaning house in Strikeforce or making his return to the UFC, Nick Diaz has been one of the baddest to ever do it for nearly 20 years in the fight game.
All the while, Nick had his unnamed younger brother right there with him busting at the seams to show the world that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Nate Diaz got his first crack at the UFC when he joined the cast for season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter. Diaz was not only a standout fighter in one of the best seasons of TUF but was also clearly the realest man in the house.
It took only 2 episodes for the world to see Diaz wasn’t one to be tested. When Team Penn’s crown jewel fighter, Rob Emerson, wrote on the wall, “Suck it, Team Pulver” he was left nearly in a confused, catatonic state as Team Pulver, led by Nate Diaz let him know what they thought of the message. Emerson crossed out his message and had nothing but apologies and sure enough, the two would end up in the Octagon together in what is still likely regarded as the best fight in TUF history.
When Team Pulver brought in contestant Manny Gamburyan’s cousin, UFC veteran Karo Parisyan, things went well temporarily while Diaz and Parisyan ignored the fact that Parisyan and Nate’s older brother had fought at UFC 49. A battle that Parisyan won by split decision.
After Parisyan watched Gamburyan advance to the semi-finals, he began getting a little too comfortable toying with Diaz. Parisyan went from taunting to playfully slapping to grabbing Diaz behind the neck. The 209 in Diaz came out and a fight nearly broke out in the back room before team captain, Jens Pulver, had to kick Parisyan out of the room not once but twice and Diaz let everybody in the room, including Gamburyan know that if he got his hands on Parisyan, it would be a bad day.
Diaz would go on to win The Ultimate Fighter and prove himself to be not only the baddest MF in the house, but in the Octagon as well.
As a member of the Scrap Pack some of the most famous moments of Nate Diaz’s career have come outside the Octagon. Whether it was backstage altercations with Mayhem Miller, altercations in front of the camera with Mayhem Miller, press conferences gone awry with cans of Monster flying and lawsuits being handed out, being kicked out of UFC 239 for a confrontation with Khabib Nurmagomedov, nobody is safe.
A largely forgotten example of the BMF in Diaz showing itself was when former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub and Diaz discussing Conor McGregor’s venture into the boxing world. After Schaub boisterously opposes Nate Diaz’s view on the fight, he condescendingly questions Diaz’s examination of both men’s performance. With no cameras, to his knowledge, and no security Diaz draws a line in the sand telling Schaub he simply lacks knowledge in the sport. Cell phone cameras capture what appears to be Schaub telling Diaz that Conor teed off on him when they fought. Nobody’s fool, Diaz turned to the retreating heavyweight, disregarding being outsized by probably 60 pounds, and told Schaub he was a b****.
With distance now separating the men, Schaub took his opportunity to respond by merely assuring Nate he had no problems with him.
Any man, any size, anywhere, anytime can get it. A true BMF has no problem sending anybody packing.
After defeating Michael Johnson live on Fox, Nate Diaz laid out one of the most profanity laced, NSFW Octagon callouts in the history of the UFC, surely in the history of Fox. The callout directed at Conor McGregor was so potent, the MMA world was praying to one day see the unlikely matchup come to fruition.
After Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of his UFC 196 matchup with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz was called upon to put his money where his mouth was. With 11 days’ notice, Diaz accepted the fight and prepared for the biggest fight of his career.
Conor spared no sympathy to Diaz, feasting on him in every press conference and interview.
When the time for talking was done, the gates were closed and the two went to war. McGregor, the man who was always a left hand away from finishing the fight, landed multiple to Diaz. Although he walked to his corner between rounds dripping blood, Diaz had yet to flirt with unconsciousness.
After gassing the Irishman, Nate Diaz locked in a rear-naked choke that put away McGregor for the first time in his UFC career. Diaz only needed 11 days to show the world that everybody’s favorite fighter was mortal.
As if one of the most famous fights in UFC history wasn’t enough, Diaz followed it up with one of the most famous Octagon interviews in UFC history.
“I’m not surprised, MFs!”
Name a man in the lightweight or welterweight division and it’s highly unlikely they haven’t been on the receiving end of a Nate Diaz middle finger.
With fifteen performance bonuses, put Nate Diaz in front of another man and you’re going to see an unforgettable fight. Put a microphone in front of his face be prepared to hear a callout sure to shake up the MMA world.
No matter the caliber of opponent, you won’t catch Nate Diaz and jumping on the cage. No victory is followed by extravagant celebrations or cage climbing, only flexes and mean mugs.
Nate Diaz has recorded wins in Strikeforce, WEC and UFC.
Nate Diaz is author to one of the most iconic submission moments in UFC history when he submitted Kurt Pelligrino by triangle choke. His hands weren’t used to help lock in the submission they were used to flip off the camera while flat on his back.
Nate Diaz owns the most Fight of the Night bonuses in the history of the UFC.
Nate Diaz brought a blunt to an open workout.
Nate Diaz waved the magic wand and the BMF title was born.
One of the most famous moments in Strikeforce history? Nate Diaz was there, brawling with Mayhem Miller and the rest of the scrap pack.
One of the most famous moments in UFC history? Nate Diaz was there, not surprised.
Nate Diaz. Baddest MF around.
