BMF Resume: Jorge Masvidal

EARLY CAREER

By early career we don’t mean when Masvidal took Raphael Assuncao to decision only to turn around and knock out Joe Lauzon in his sixth and seventh fight, respectively.

Before Twitch, SnapChat or Vine, YouTube was your one stop shop for almost any kind of entertainment. Random searches as far as the imagination could take a person took a lot of people down a street fight rabbit hole. The man who put a face to the nameless backyard fighters was Kimbo Slice. The hard-hitting, seemingly unbeatable Slice was seen destroying face after face barehanded in the back yard. Before long he was a household name and in the UFC.

His protégé, Ray, was thought to take over as the face of backyard, bare-knuckled brawls but come on. It isn’t a 305 party without Jorge Masvidal.

High-top shoes squeaking on concrete, jean shorts, ponytail and no shirt, Masvidal was a man among boys as he threw calculated strikes, circled, evaded punches and defeated Ray not once but twice.

The last king of the most brutal YouTube rabbit hole that stole the attention of the world in the mid to late 2000’s, Jorge Masvidal.