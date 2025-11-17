Blvck Paris and UFC Unite for a Bold, All-Black Capsule Collection
“All Black Everything” Meets the Octagon
Nov. 17, 2025
Blvck Paris, the lifestyle brand synonymous with minimalist luxury and its unmistakable “All Black Everything” aesthetic has stepped into the fight game. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with UFC, Blvck fuses its signature design language with UFC’s spirit of discipline, endurance, and strength – unveiling a limited capsule that redefines combat-inspired streetwear through a sleek, monochromatic lens.
The UFC | Blvck Collection introduces a curated range of lifestyle and performance pieces designed for movement and modern minimalism:
Acid Wash Hoodie + Tee – Premium cotton, washed textures, and subtle co-branding deliver a lived-in yet elevated feel.
Glory Hoodie + Tee – Featuring bold visual artwork that embodies focus and determination.
Anti-Sweat Sparring Tee + Shorts – Crafted with technical fabrics that balance comfort, breathability, and movement.
Lifestyle Accessories – The matte black Water Bottle, MMA glove–shaped Candle, and Teddy Keychain extend Blvck’s identity into every detail, blending utility with aesthetics.
This collection represents a collision of luxury minimalism and combat culture – creating a look that’s powerful, refined, and sleek. The capsulelaunches on Monday, November 17, available worldwide exclusively on blvck.com.
