BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT BETWEEN (C) ISLAM MAKHACHEV AND (#1) IAN MACHADO GARRY HEADLINES UFC RETURN TO PHILADELPHIA

UFC 330: MAKHACHEV vs. MACHADO GARRY takes place Saturday, August 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Xfinity Mobile Arena and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The night’s action kicks off with the early prelims at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the prelims kicking off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET. The main card will air at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.

UFC 330: MAKHACHEV vs. MACHADO GARRY will go on sale Fri., July 3 at 10 am ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wed., July 1 at 10 am ET via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thurs., July 2 starting at 10 am ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Makhachev (28-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) returns to the Octagon looking to display another shutout performance. The Dagestani powerhouse has solidified himself as one of the greatest by dominating against formidable challengers and UFC champions such as Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira, and most recently Jack Della Maddalena to become a two-division title holder. Makhachev now sets forth to add onto his historic championship legacy and secure his first title defense at 170-pounds against Machado Garry.

Machado Garry (17-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) looks to shock the world. Currently riding a three-fight win streak, Machado Garry has made a name for himself in the welterweight division by delivering impressive wins against the likes of Belal Muhammad, Carlos Prates, and Michael “Venum” Page. He now aims to dethrone Makhachev in unforgettable fashion and claim his spot as the new division king.

Dern (16-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) makes her first appearance as champion. An eight-year Octagon veteran, Dern became a staple of the strawweight division through victories over Virna Jandiroba, Amanda Ribas, and Loopy Godinez. She now sets her sights on Robertson and intends to deliver a successful title defense.

Canada’s Robertson (17-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, Fla. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) looks to secure the biggest win of her career. Making a splash through The Ultimate Fighter, Robertson has become a battle-hardened veteran by securing wins against top ranked contenders such as Amanda Lemos, Marina Rodriguez, and Luana Pinheiro. Robertson now aims to spoil Dern’s night and capture UFC gold.

Additional bouts on the card include: