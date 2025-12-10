BLOCKBUSTER CARD KICKS OFF FIRST UFC LIVE EVENT ON PARAMOUNT+

Gaethje (26-5, fighting out of Arvada, Colo.) aims to deliver another signature highlight-reel performance to become the first two-time interim UFC lightweight champion in history. A fan favorite for his all-action fighting style that has earned him 14 UFC post-fight bonuses in 14 bouts, Gaethje has entertained the masses in victories over Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. He now looks to become the first man to defeat Pimblett in the Octagon and further etch his name in the history books.

Rising superstar Pimblett (23-3, fighting out of Liverpool, England) plans to make good on his championship potential in his first UFC main event. Undefeated in seven UFC appearances, he has proven himself as one of the best in the world with finishes over Michael Chandler, King Green and Jordan Leavitt. Pimblett now intends to keep his perfect UFC record intact and add Gaethje to his increasingly impressive resume.

Harrison (19-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) plans to leave no doubt that she is the best female fighter on the planet by taking out a legend in dominant fashion. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC championship, Harrison rose to the top of the bantamweight division by defeating Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira and Julianna Pena. She now has her sights set on conquering the biggest challenge of her career by spoiling Nunes’ Octagon return.

UFC Hall of Famer Nunes (23-5, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) steps back into the Octagon with the intent to remind the world why she is the greatest of all time. The only woman to win UFC titles in two different weight classes, Nunes holds the records for most knockouts (6), finishes (8), wins (13) and takedowns (32) in UFC women’s bantamweight history. She now aims to pick up where she left off by handing Harrison her first UFC loss and further cementing herself as the best ever.

