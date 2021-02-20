Blaydes vs Lewis: The Scorecard

1 – Derrick Lewis

Everybody loves heavyweights. Why? Because fighters weighing 220 to 265 pounds and wearing four-ounce gloves can end a fight with one punch. That’s every heavyweight. But then there’s Derrick Lewis, who has a fastball with a little something extra on it. So while Curtis Blaydes looked good for around six minutes and 20 seconds against Lewis, when “The Black Beast” struck with a flush right hand, it was a reminder that when you face the Texan, you have to be perfect for 15 or 25 minutes, while he only has to be perfect for a split second. That’s a beautiful thing to have in your back pocket if you’re a professional fighter.

2 – Chris Daukaus