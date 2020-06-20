Blaydes vs Lewis: Fight By Fight Preview

Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis

Top 5 heavyweights throw down in a highly anticipated and impactful main event as Curtis Blaydes steps into the Octagon against Derrick Lewis on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Blaydes is undefeated against everyone not named Francis Ngannou and is winless in two starts against the monstrous heavyweight contender from Cameroon. He’s 9-2 with one no contest verdict in the Octagon and riding a four-fight winning streak since their second encounter, including dominant victories over Junior Dos Santos and Alexander Volkov already this year.

Lewis, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak of his own, having picked up a unanimous decision win over Ilir Latifi in February before setting a UFC record for the most knockouts in the heavyweight division when he slept Aleksei Oleinik in August. The Houston native is 12-3 since splitting his first four UFC starts, and has continued to improve his conditioning and cardio since undergoing knee surgery in the first half of 2019.

Blaydes and Lewis have essentially landed in the Octagon together through a process of elimination, in that they’ve eliminated everyone else from being potential opponents. They are the next two fighters behind Ngannou in the queue to challenge for the heavyweight title and the winner of this will head into 2021 in prime position to fight for championship gold sometime next year.

Stylistically, this is going to be a classic “grappler vs. striker” pairing, where Blaydes will be looking to drag Lewis to the canvas and work him over from there, while “The Black Beast” will be swinging those sledgehammers and trying to stuff takedowns, knowing that he only needs to land one bomb to open a pathway to victory.

This should be an important and entertaining way to close out the November slate on Saturday night at the UFC Apex.

Anthony Smith vs Devin Clark

Former title challenger Anthony Smith looks to snap a two-fight slide and begin the road back to contention on Saturday night, but standing in his way is the steadily improving Devin Clark.

Smith entered 2020 firmly entrenched in the title picture in the light heavyweight division after rebounding from his championship loss to Jon Jones by submitting Alexander Gustafsson in June of last year. But after an ugly loss to Glover Teixeira in May, “Lionheart” landed on the wrong side of a takedown-heavy decision loss to Aleksander Rakic at the end of August that left him searching for answers.

Clark has had the opposite type of year thus far, going 2-for-2 with decision wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield to bring his record to 6-4 in the UFC and 12-4 overall. The 30-year-old “Brown Bear” is a strong wrestler who tends to grind out opponents, with each of his six UFC wins coming by way of decision.

This is a crucial matchup for each man, but for very different reasons, and a potentially interesting stylistic clash as well, given Clark’s wrestling pedigree and how things played out for Smith last time out. With so much on the line for both men, don’t be surprised if we see a fast start on both sides before these two settle in for what should be a compelling chess match.