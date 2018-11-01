Blaydes' Plan to Obtain the Belt Remains the Same

Yep, all those moving parts can give any contender a headache. So what’s someone like Blaydes to do? Focus on what’s in front of him and nothing else, and all that matters for Blaydes is his rematch with Ngannou, one that he knew was going to ultimately take place as soon as their first bout in April 2016 ended.

“Yeah, I knew it was gonna happen,” he said. “It was inevitable. In every post-fight interview, everybody always asked me about that and I always gave them the same answer: it’s gonna happen eventually.”

In that first bout, a competitive fight ended after two rounds when the Octagonside physician intervened, resulting in Blaydes’ first and only pro loss. Considering that he’s gone unbeaten in six subsequent bouts, you would assume that the first thing on Blaydes’ to-do list was a little payback, but that wasn’t the case.

“I’m not one of those guys that lose any amount of sleep over something in the past,” he said. “It happened, he beat me and I always hoped and felt that I would have a chance at redemption. But had he retired and we never had a chance to fight again, I could live with that.”

So no picture of Ngannou on his mirror to look at for motivation every morning?

“Absolutely not,” he laughs.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, the 27-year-old has a different approach to the fight business than most, and it’s a refreshing twist.

“They think fighting runs your life, but it doesn’t,” Blaydes said. “I can be happy outside of the gym. I can find happiness in other things and I still find time for myself. I like to play video games, I like to watch Netflix, I like to eat, and as long as I can do the basics, I’m happy.”

He’s also embracing the role of father to his daughter, who was born this summer, giving the heavyweight standout even more motivation to get to the top. And it all continues with the rematch against Ngannou, who has hit a rough patch that saw him lose back-to-back fights against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. The defeat against Miocic could easily be written off as too much too soon for the Cameroon native, but against Lewis, his lack of offense shocked fight fans.