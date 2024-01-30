Blake Bilder Made The Right Adjustments

Bilder is making sure he is, and then the hard work begins. But it’s not all work and no play for “El Animal,” who had a little fun in August when YouTubers Mad House showed up at his gym looking for a fight. The sparring sessions, which were reported on by TMZ, went as expected when amateurs face a professional, but Bilder does admit that before the festivities began there were some nerves, as you never know when a ringer is going to show up.

“You get knocked out or something happens, you could become a meme,” laughed Bilder, who did get a little free publicity out of the whole thing before he returns to the Octagon to prove that the adage “you win or you learn” is real.

“I feel like it took a lot of pressure off me because before, it's like, ‘I'm undefeated, I can't lose,’ it's my whole identity. I'm the undefeated fighter,” said Bilder. “So a loss is interesting. You could be like, ‘Maybe I'm not the best. Maybe somebody has my number out there and that'll happen more often, dah, dah, dah.’ But, for me, I'm like, all right, there are things that I needed to tighten up. I needed to keep my weight lower. I needed to have my nutrition more on point, more organic, more whole foods. I need to work with certain coaches. I need to push harder with certain sparring partners and challenge myself in different ways. I need to have different movement patterns. I need to stretch more. There are so many things that a loss will open your mind to that a win won't, because when you're a winner, everything that you're doing has caused you to win.”